Pokemon Go Today View: Find Out Everything About This Feature In Game

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading to know about the today view on Pokemon Go.

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

Pokemon Go Today View

Also read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

In Pokemon Go, the Today View is a page where the Trainers can daily check out important information that is of relevance to them. To enter the Today View, hit the Binoculars icon at the bottom right corner of the Map View. Below mentioned are all the sections that are in the Today view:

Current Event Information - This section displays event-related information, such as event bonuses, the duration of any ongoing events, and Timed Research.

PokéCoins Earned - This section displays how many PokéCoins you've earned within the day. Trainers in certain countries may also see tasks they can complete to earn PokéCoins.

Pokémon in Gyms - This section displays the health of each of your Pokémon defending a Gym and how long they’ve been there. You can also see which Pokémon have returned that day and how many coins they earned.

Streaks - This section displays your current Daily Spin and Daily Catch streaks. You can earn bonuses for catching Pokémon or visiting PokéStops each day and earn larger bonuses for completing these activities multiple in a row. Your progress resets when you hit 7 days in a row, so reach 7-day streaks for each to earn the best possible rewards.

Upcoming In-Game Events - This section displays news related to upcoming events, limited-time offers, feature updates, and more.

Pokemon Go Update

December 23, 2020 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Unova region with us!

December 22, 2020 Ring in 2021 with Pokémon GO’s January events

December 22, 2020 Celebrate the new year with Pokémon GO!

December 21, 2020 Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!

December 14, 2020 Pokémon GO partners with Starbucks in Select Asia Markets

December 14, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2020 with holiday- and ice-themed Pokémon!

December 11, 2020 Where’s that cold air coming from? What’s that tapping noise?

December 10, 2020 Let’s watch The Game Awards 2020 together!

December 10, 2020 Regirock, Registeel, and Regice will be back in raids during different weekends in December!

December 9, 2020 Raid Battle–reward and Egg-management tests happening soon

December 8, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon’s anniversary with a brand-new event—Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto!

December 7, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!



Also read | Jurassic World Evolution System Requirements To Experience Immersive Gaming

Also read | Dead By Daylight System Requirements For A Better User Experience