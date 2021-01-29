How To Catch Smeargle In Pokemon GO During Johto Collection Event?

Pokemon GO is clearly one of the most popular mobile games out there. The augmented reality video game from Niantic continues to innovate and it has shown significant improvements over the years. One of the reasons behind the game’s success can be attributed to the various in-game celebratory events the gaming studio has held in the past. These events allow players to get the hold of not only new but also rarest Pokemon creatures in the game by completing a set of challenges.

The Pokemon GO Johto Collection event is the latest in-game event where players can complete a new challenge of catching nine different Pokemon species. Similar to earlier events, the Johto Collection event focusses on Pokemon creatures that come from the Johto region.

While most of the Pokemon creatures can be easily found in the wild, raids, or by going through the special research tasks, Smeargle has been one of the most difficult encounters for trainers. So, if you are facing trouble, this Pokemon GO guide will help you with how to catch a Smeargle in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon GO?

To start off, you need to access your item bag and click on the camera option to get into AR. You will find this option at the top-right portion of the screen. You need to select any Pokemon creature from the Pokemon menu and start taking snapshots. You need to take a series of pictures (10 or more) and then click on the preview option to check out all the snapshots taken. This is when Smeargle will randomly appear in any of the pictures taken. Now, exit the camera mode and you should find it appear in the environment. You can go on to catch Smeargle as you would with any other Pokemon in the wild. Make sure you act quickly before it disappears. You can give Smeargle a Berry so that it stays longer.

Smeargle not appearing in Pokemon GO

It is likely that Smeargle wouldn't appear when taking the snapshots the first time. In that case, you will have to go through the whole process again.

The Pokemon GO Johto event kicked off on January 26 and is set to conclude this Sunday on January 31. So, you need to make sure that you find and capture the Pokemon creature before the event ends.

Image credits: Niantic