Pokemon GO: Were To Find Bagon During The Hoenn Event? How To Catch It?

Pokemon GO has become insanely popular over the past few months. The augmented reality-based mobile game continues to evolve and bring new content for the ever-growing player base. Game developer Niantic has been introducing various celebratory events over the past few weeks, allowing trainers to catch new and rare Pokemon species by completing special challenges. Now, Pokemon GO has added a new Hoenn Collection Challenge where players can catch a bunch of Pokemon creatures from the third generation. One such Pokemon is the all elusive Dragon-type Bagon. So, let us quickly show you how to catch Bagon during the Pokemon GO Hoenn event.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon GO?

Trainers will be able to encounter a number of Pokemon creatures in the wild during the ongoing Hoenn event. However, Bagon will rarely spawn in the wild, meaning it will be quite difficult for trainers to encounter it. It is suggested that you look out for raids during the event as this Pokemon will be appearing in one-star raids.

All you need to do is make sure that you keep an eye out for Bagon raid in your area as it will appear at random. This will be easier when you have a few gyms close to your location. You also need to make sure that you look for pink Eggs which will appear at Pokemon Gyms. It is worth noting that not all pink Eggs will spawn a Bagon, however, these are the only ones that you need to look out for.

How to catch Bagon?

After finding a Bagon, it wouldn't take much effort to defeat it solo. You can use Dragon, Fairy, and Ice type moves to take on this Pokemon. You can capture Bagon once it is defeated.

The Hoenn Celebration event 2021 is currently live in the game and it is set to run until January 24 at 8 PM local time. As part of the event, players can complete the special Hoenn Collection Challenge to catch various other Pokemon creatures from the Hoenn region. These include the likes of Aron, Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko, Nosepass, Plusle, Minun, and Nincada.

Image credits: Niantic