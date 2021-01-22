Pokemon GO: Where To Find Plusle During The Hoenn Event? How To Catch It?

Pokemon GO is one of the most talked-about mobile games right now. The augmented reality (AR) game from Niantic has grown significantly over the past few years and garners a huge fan base. Niantic has held numerous in-game events in recent months and it has planned a lot more events that will take place over the course of the next few weeks.

The Pokemon GO Hoenn Celebration event is the latest in-game event that is celebrating the generation three location. As part of the event, players will also have the opportunity to encounter a number of Pokemon creatures from the Hoenn region. While there are plenty of Pokemon species to catch, Plusle has been one of the most difficult encounters for the trainers.

Where to find Plusle in Pokemon GO?

Plusle is one of the Pokemon creatures that will appear in the wild during the ongoing Hoenn event. However, it will have a much lower spawn rate than other Pokemon from this region. Therefore, it is suggested that you focus on completing the special Field Research task which will grant you a Plusle encounter.

To complete the Field Research task, you will first need to arrive at a PokeStop. Here, you have to spin the PokeStop to receive a challenge called “Catch 11 Pokémon”. Completing this task will earn you a Plusle encounter. In certain cases, you may also get a Minun encounter instead of a Plusle. In that case, you must go through the task again until you get a Plusle encounter.

How to catch Plusle?

Plusle is an Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This makes it vulnerable to Ground moves. So, once you encounter a Plusle in the game, make sure that you use a Ground-type move to defeat and capture it.

The Hoenn Celebration event 2021 is now live for all players and it is set to run until January 24 at 8 PM local time. As part of the event, players can complete the special Hoenn Collection Challenge to encounter a number of other Pokemon creatures from the Hoenn region. These include Aron, Bagon, Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko, Nosepass, Minun, and Nincada.

Image credits: Niantic