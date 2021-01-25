Pokemon GO Shiny Mareep Spawn Rate: How To Catch A Shiny Mareep?

Pokemon GO has been one of the most played mobile games on both iOS and Android devices. The video game garners a massive follower base and has grown significantly over the years. Over the past few months, Niantic has announced various in-game events and it has a lot more events planned for weeks to come. This allows trainers to capture plenty of new creatures and always have something to look forward to. Niantic has now announced a new special event called "Mareep Incense Day' which focusses on the Electric-type Pokemon Mareep.

Pokemon GO Mareep Incense Day

As part of the Mareep Incense Day event, there is a higher chance of encountering a Mareep, along with various other Pokemon species. These Pokemon species will appear in the game during different hours and will alternate between Dragon and Electric types. Pokemon GO trainers have the perfect chance to get their hands on the electric sheep Mareep, with the event now live in the game. Along with Mareep, trainers can also capture a shiny version of the Pokemon during the event.

Mareep Incense Day Shiny rates: How to get a Shiny Mareep?

Niantic has confirmed in a blog that trainers will encounter a Shiny Mareep in Pokemon GO if they are lucky. However, there aren't any details on the spawn rate for Shiny Mareep during the event.

What does Shiny Mareep look like?

Every member of the Mareep family appears in a bright pink colour when they are in their shiny form. This makes them easily identifiable when they appear.

Mareep evolution

Mareep was introduced in Generation 2 and it can be evolved into Flaaffy by reaching level 15. Pokemon trainers will be able to further evolve a Flaaffy into Ampharos during the Incense Day event. This will enable it to learn the exclusive Dragon Pulse attack. Mega Ampharos has been appearing in Mega Raids starting January 19, 2021.

As mentioned earlier, a number of Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon are also appearing in the game during the event. The Electric-type Pokemon creatures include that likes of Pikachu, Chinchou, Minun, Magnemite, Plusle, Stunfisk, and Voltorb. As for Dragon-type creatures, trainers will encounter the likes of Bagon, Dratini, Horsea, Vibrava, Trapinch, and Swablu.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android smartphones.

