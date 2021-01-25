Pokemon GO Mega Ampharos Raid: Best Counters, Weaknesses, And Moveset

Quick links:
Pokemon GO has been soaring in popularity since releasing back in 2016. The augmented reality game from Niantic has been developed in collaboration with The Pokémon Company and it attracts a huge following among mobile gamers. The gaming studio has hosted numerous in-game events in recent months and it has now added a new special event called "Mareep Incense Day". As part of the event, trainers can catch a number of Pokemon creatures and encounter the Mega Ampharos in raids. With Mega Ampharos appearing in raids, it is important that you put together your best moves to take it down. So, in this Mega Ampharos raid guide, we will take you through its weaknesses, counters, and best moveset.
Mega Ampharos is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon. It is weak against a number of different move types which include - Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Ground.
Here are the best Mega Ampharos counters you need to try out:
Mega Ampharos can inflict a great deal of damage to its opponents during battles. However, the Volt Switch and Zap Cannon are two of its best moves. Trainers can use this powerful combo when they are in PVP battles and Gyms. It also equips a number of other main moves such as the Power Gem, Thunder, Focus Blast, Return, Dragon Pulse, Frustration, and Thunder Punch.
Image credits: Niantic