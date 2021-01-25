Pokemon GO Mega Ampharos Raid: Best Counters, Weaknesses, And Moveset

Pokemon GO has been soaring in popularity since releasing back in 2016. The augmented reality game from Niantic has been developed in collaboration with The Pokémon Company and it attracts a huge following among mobile gamers. The gaming studio has hosted numerous in-game events in recent months and it has now added a new special event called "Mareep Incense Day". As part of the event, trainers can catch a number of Pokemon creatures and encounter the Mega Ampharos in raids. With Mega Ampharos appearing in raids, it is important that you put together your best moves to take it down. So, in this Mega Ampharos raid guide, we will take you through its weaknesses, counters, and best moveset.

Ampharos weakness

Mega Ampharos is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon. It is weak against a number of different move types which include - Ice, Dragon, Fairy, and Ground.

Mega Ampharos counters

Here are the best Mega Ampharos counters you need to try out:

Zekrom - Dragon Breath and Outrage combination

Landorus (Therian) - Mud Shot and Earth Power combination

Garchomp - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Rhyperior - Mud-Slap and Earthquake combination

Charizard (Mega X) - Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw combination

Haxorus - Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw combination

Rayquaza - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Dialga - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor combination

Reshiram - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor combination

Palkia - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor combination

Salamence - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor combination

Dragonite - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Latios - Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw combination

Groudon - Mud Shot and Earthquake combination

Groudon - Dragon Tail and Earthquake combination

Excadrill - Mud Slap and Earthquake combination

Mega Ampharos best moveset

Mega Ampharos can inflict a great deal of damage to its opponents during battles. However, the Volt Switch and Zap Cannon are two of its best moves. Trainers can use this powerful combo when they are in PVP battles and Gyms. It also equips a number of other main moves such as the Power Gem, Thunder, Focus Blast, Return, Dragon Pulse, Frustration, and Thunder Punch.

