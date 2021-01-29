How To Catch Sudowoodo In Pokemon GO During Johto Collection Event?

It has been an interesting few weeks for Pokemon GO fans as Niantic has been surprising trainers with various celebratory in-game events. These special events allow Pokemon trainers an opportunity to catch plenty of Pokemon species that are otherwise difficult to encounter. The Pokemon GO Johto Collection event is the latest event available in Pokemon GO where trainers have been tasked with completing a new challenge. As part of the challenge, trainers are required to catch a total of nine different Generation 2 Pokemon species that will be appearing throughout the event. All the Pokemon creatures appearing during the Johto Collection event belong to the Johto region and will have a higher rate.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Mega Ampharos Raid: Best Counters, Weaknesses, And Moveset

A number of Pokemon creatures appearing during the Johto Collection event can be easily found in the wild and raids, however, that is not the case with Sudowoodo. This is a rock type Pokemon creature that disguises itself as a tree in order to avoid enemy attacks. To encounter this Pokemon, you will need to complete a special Field Research task which is now live in the game.

Also Read | Pokemon GO: Where To Find Plusle During The Hoenn Event? How To Catch It?

How to catch Sudowoodo in Pokemon GO?

To encounter a Sudowoodo in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to complete the special Field Research task that is specific to the ongoing event. The Field Research requires players to capture a total of 5 different grass type Pokemon creatures. Once you complete this task, you will get a Sudowoodo encounter as a reward.

Also Read | Pokemon GO: Were To Find Bagon During The Hoenn Event? How To Catch It?

The Pokemon GO Johto event kicked off on January 26 and is set to run until January 31. As noted earlier, there are a total of nine different Generation 2 Pokemon creatures that you can catch through the event. These include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Larvitar, Miltank, Murkrow, Smeargle, Sunkern, and Totodile. You need to make sure that you find and capture all nine Pokemon creatures before the event ends. Completing the Pokemon GO Johto Collection Challenge will reward trainers with 15 PokeBalls, 10 Ultra Balls and an Incense.

The Pokemon GO Johto Collection event is now available on iOS and Android devices.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Shiny Mareep Spawn Rate: How To Catch A Shiny Mareep?

Image credits: Niantic