Why Are Lightsabers Back In Fortnite And Where You Can Find Them?

Epic Games has announced the return of the Lightsabers weapon to Fortnite Battle Royale for this week and will be available across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile platforms.

Why are Lightsabers back in Fortnite?

The developers have re-added the Lightsabers as part of the annual May 4 Star Wars galactic celebrations. They have been recently added to the game and will be available for a limited time only.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!



Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

The Fortnite Lightsaber is of Mythic rarity which can be used to deal a lot of damage. This weapon can also be used as a shield against bullets. Lightsabers are available in four different colours, all of which resemble a particular Star Wars character.

Green – Luke Skywalker

Blue – Rey

Purple – Mace Windu

Red – Kylo Ren

Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite?

You can find the Lightsabers in all the game modes under Chest. They take the places of normal chest spawns; however, which chests they replace is random.

How long are Lightsabers in Fortnite?

The returning Lightsabers and a bunch of other Stars Wars content have been only added as part of the ongoing celebrations. Epic Games has confirmed that the Lightsabers along with other weapon and cosmetic items will disappear from the game on May 5. It is believed that the Fortnite Lightsabers may be available in the game until May 6 in certain regions, depending on the time zones.

Apart from the Lightsabers, the developers have also added the famous Resistance fighters, along with the First Order villains, and more such items from the Star Wars galaxy. This includes the Star Wars-inspired Outfits, Back Blings, and the Emotes. Kylo Ren is also available in the Item Shop right now, sporting a reforged helmet inspired by Darth Vader. Fans will also get to wield a Vibro-scythe Pickaxe that has been inspired by one of the weapons used by the Knights of Ren.

Image credits: Epic Games