How To Change Camera Angle In Latest NBA 2K21 Basketball Game?

NBA 2K21 released back on September 04, 2020, and has been gaining the mainstream light ever since. The 2K series of games have always been popular as it allows gamers to get the avatars of their favourite basketball players. The game is inspired by a real-life game and its telecast which allows viewers to watch the game from different angles through different camera angles. However, while watching the game on the television does not allow viewers to choose their preferred camera angle, playing the NBA 2K21 definitely does. Read below to know how to change the camera angles in NBA 2K21 -

Change camera angles in NBA 2K21

With NBA 2K21 settings, it is possible for players to zoom in and out according to their terms of the on-court action. Whereas, it is also possible for gamers to choose the height levels and other aspects of the view. However, one of the key aspects of the game is the preset camera option which allows players to have a definite look at the court. While the main menu settings can themselves bring about many changes in the NBA 2K21 game, it cannot change the camera setting.

Image courtesy - NBA 2K21 - "Everything is Game" Current Gen Gameplay Trailer | PS4 (YouTube)

The main menu setting will allow the camera to shake to be on or off. But in order to change the camera angle altogether, players will actually need to be in the game. While playing the game click the Menu button on the PS4 or the Xbox One controller. This will bring players to the pause screen.

Select the 'Camera' option from the menu which will give players a look at their current game. Players can increase or decrease the Zoom and Height of the camera angle. Besides this, there are also a number of preset cameras to choose from. All camera angles in the game have been shown in detail in the video below -

Whereas, if players do not like their camera angle, they can easily select the 'Reset to Default' option and go back tot eh default viewing of the game. However, it is advised that players choose a low angle in the game as it allows them to have better viewing. The standard view looks similar to a telecast which does not give a complete view of the court, as required by the player.

