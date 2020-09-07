NBA 2K21 Hotfix And Shooting Patch Released By 2K After A Spam Of Complaints On Internet

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans have been making the most out of it. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and its reviews.

NBA 2K21 Hotfix and shooting patch

2K21 shooting hotfix will hit tomorrow 9/6 for Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulty levels 🔋



Shooting stays the same on higher difficulties and Neighborhood 🌴



Hope this helps the newcomers. Keep the feedback coming! 🙏 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 5, 2020

A number of players have been complaining about NBA 2K21 being extremely difficult. The player shave been sharing their views about the same through their social media. Because of the ample amount of demands and complaints, makers of the game have certainly managed to release a hotfix+shooting patch for the game. This is because the players have been giving a lot of negative comments about the shooting system. Even Damian Lillard has shared a Tweet regarding the same. He wrote, “Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter? and I ain’t made a free throw yet.” Thud the makers have certainly decided to respond to the players and fix the issue faced by them.

Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ and I ain’t made a free throw yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

They have released the hotfix+shooting patch for NBA 2K21. The players have been trying their hands at the new updates that have been made. Mike Wang, executive producer gameplay of 2K has spoken to Forbes about the same over text. Mike said that the Rookie and Pro Offline modes (MyCareer, Quick Play, MyGM, MyLeague) were impacted the most. All-Star Offline, Play Now Online, MyTeam Unlimited and Limited also received a minor boost. Triple Threat Online, Park, Pro-Am, and Rec were not impacted at all. Seeing the makers respond to the fans so quickly and making the suggested changes shows how important the players are for 2K.

The shooting hotfix is now live https://t.co/0VBnXN98aj — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

Thank you 2K Community for celebrating #2KDay with us. Let's make 2K21 our best year ever 💪 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 5, 2020

