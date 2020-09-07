Why Is Shooting So Hard In NBA 2K21? Know More About New Shot Meter

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the players have been loving it. But there are some details in the game are not being appreciated by the players. They have been talking n about the new shooting system of NBA 2K21. They have also been asking questions like, “why is shooting so hard in NBA 2K21?” Thus to help improve your gaming experience, we have answered these questions. Read more to know “why is shooting so hard in NBA 2K21”.

Why is shooting so hard in NBA 2K21?

The shooting of NBA 2K21 has become one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming community. The makers have installed a completely new shot metre in the game and the players are not appreciating that. It is said that the shooting has become extremely difficult, so difficult that they can’t even makers free throws. This was experienced by the NBA 2K21 cover star, Damian Lillard himself. He took to his Twitter to express the same and wrote, “Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter? and I ain’t made a free throw yet.” Similarly, a number of other players have taken to their Twitter accounts to express the same.

Am I the only one struggling with this shot meter ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ and I ain’t made a free throw yet — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

After looking at the number of negative reviews on the new shooting technique in NBA 2K21, the makers have taken a step to improve it. They have released a hotfix+shooting patch for the game. The players have been trying their hands at the new updates that have been made. Mike Wang, executive producer gameplay of 2K has spoken to Forbes about the same over text. Mike said that the Rookie and Pro Offline modes (MyCareer, Quick Play, MyGM, MyLeague) were impacted the most. All-Star Offline, Play Now Online, MyTeam Unlimited and Limited also received a minor boost. Triple Threat Online, Park, Pro-Am, and Rec were not impacted at all. Seeing the makers respond to the fans so quickly and making the suggested changes shows how important the players are for 2K.

Let me know what you guys think, especially play now, mycareer and myteam people. With this year’s shooting changes everything was revamped and it was tough to get perfect out of the box, but we’ll get there. https://t.co/jFg32yErX0 — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 6, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

