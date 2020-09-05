How To Get Fight Money In Street Fighter 5? Check Out Different Modes

How to get fight money in Street Fighter 5 might be the first question every new player thinks of. The easiest way is by finishing Story Mode using each character. Continue reading to know more.

How to get fight money in Street Fighter 5?

Story Mode

Players can finish the Story Mode using each character as this is the easiest and fastest method to earn Fight Money. Levelling up your character also adds up to the Fight Money you gain. Completing the Story Mode for the first time with every character grants you a bonus as well.

By the time you finish the Story Mode with all 16 characters, you will have around 165,000 in Fight Money. One tip is to skip all cut scenes if you don't mind not reading the story. This way one Story Mode can be finished within 10 to 15 minutes. Check out the Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition Launch Trailer below.

Character Levels

Most games give the character a few experience points as they level up. Same is with Street Fighter 5 whether you're playing Single-Player modes like Story Mode or engaging in online combat. You earn experience points as your character gets a level up. Each time you can earn 1,000 Fight Money with this.

For every new level your character reaches, it gets harder to level up. The starting level is zero for all the 16 characters. Levelling up till ten is not hard and can get you a decent amount of Fight Money.

Survival Mode

In Survival Mode, same as with the Story Mode, the game grants you a bonus for the first time you finish this mode with each character. There are difficulty levels in Survival and the player needs to complete each of them. It is comparatively harder than Story Mode as going through each difficulty takes time but it still is one of the best ways to earn Fight Money.

Online Play

By now you might have gained enough experience to go against real players around the world. Start getting into online matches to earn some fight money. Same as with other modes, you get 1,000 Fight Money for each level up. Using each character to level up will save you a lot of time while on this online grind.

Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition Upgrade Kits For Ed And Balrog's Birthday

Put on your boxing gloves and enter the ring! ðŸ¥Š



For the next two days we're celebrating the birthdays of our punching pugilists, Ed and Balrog, by giving away Champion Edition upgrade kits! pic.twitter.com/e9J7tTr5we — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 3, 2020

Street Fighter recently celebrated Ed and Balrog's birthday. The company was giving away Champion Edition upgrade kits via their Twitter handle @StreetFighter

Image Credits: Street Fighter 5 | Promo Image Credits: Street Fighter 5