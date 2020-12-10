How To Change Clothes In Cyberpunk 2077? Tip And Tricks For The New CD Projekt Release

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to change clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of irregularities experienced. So to answer their question, how to change clothes in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to Cyberpunk 2077 tips.

How to change clothes in Cyberpunk 2077?

The players have recently been trying to figure out how to change clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. The makers have added a lot of clothing options to the game and the players can even choose a number of different clothing items to wear. All they need to do is open the inventory and choose the clothing item for the particular body part. In total, there are a total of 4 body part clothing items available in the game. To help you out, we have listed all of them down below. The Cyberpunk 2077 change clothing system is pretty basic and easy to figure out. We have also listed a video uploaded by popular gamer on Youtube.

Head (Head/Face).

Upper Body (Outer Torso/Inner Torso).

Lower Body (Pants/Shoes).

Special: Full-body outfits.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

