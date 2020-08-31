How To Change Name In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been out for only a few weeks and has already proved to be a major hit in the party game battle royale genre. It has also been able to garner an incredibly massive player base during its first week of launches, higher than most of the recent hit releases. The video game is currently available only on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC platforms; however, it is expected to be launched on other major platforms in the future as well.

It offers tons of interesting content and customisations allowing users to set themselves apart from other players in the game. In addition, players also have the ability to change their names that are displayed during matches.

How to change name in Fall Guys?

Fall Guys is available on PS4 and Windows PC via Steam. So, let us take a look at how we can change on both platforms.

How to change your name on PC?

Changing your name on PC is quite simple compared to PS4; however, the developers have currently disabled the custom name change option. This is because players have been exploiting the name change feature which also allowed a number of enhancements using the text codes.

Once the option is enabled from the developer's end, here's how you will be able to change your name in Fall Guys.

Step 1: Click on the 'Profile' option from the Steam page.

Step 2: Click on 'Edit Profile.'

The first field on your page will allow you to enter a new username.

Step 3: Make the required change to your username and save the changes.

You can make changes to your username for as many times as you wish.

How to change your name on PS4?

Changing your name on Fall Guys can be a bit tricky if you are a PlayStation 4 user. This is because their Fall Guys username is, perhaps, the PlayStation Network ID. So, if you are on a PS4 console, you will need to make changes to your PlayStation Network ID, which isn’t free. If you decide to make the changes, here's how it can be done:

Step 1: Head over to the 'Settings' on your gaming console and click on the 'Account Management' option.

Step 2: From 'Account Information' click on your profile, choose 'Online ID.'

Step 3: Here, you will be able to change your PSN ID.

Once you have finalised a new PSN ID, you will be asked to pay the name change charges to save the changes.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store