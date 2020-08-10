Fall Guys PC Requirements: Here Are System Requirements For Seamless Gaming

Fall Guys has been one of the most played games since it was made free for the PS Plus users for this month. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and PS4 and has been getting a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community. It is basically a multiplayer obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the rounds. Read more to know about Fall Guys.

Fall Guys PC Requirements

A number of people have been asking a lot of questions about the game Fall Guys. Recently, players have been trying to know the required PC specifications for the game. Some of them have been asking questions about the Fall Guys pc requirement. Well, we have picked up those questions and have answered them. Here are the required and minimum PC requirements to play Fall Guys seamlessly.

CPU: Intel Core i5

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 660

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Or

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Processor: AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

About Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps.

About PS Plus

Similarly, another well-known game has been made free to charge for the PS Plus subscribers. Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now free to play since it has been added to the August playlist of free games. The game is a re-release of the popular 2009 game, Modern Warfare and it has certainly brought in a number of players on its servers. Similarly, every month the players get a set of new games by their PS Plus accounts. Last month the subscription gave access to play 3 games including, NBA 2K20, Erica and COD World War 2.

