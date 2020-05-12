PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Releases On May 13: Release Time, And What's New

Officials at PUBG Mobile have finally announced the new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update and provided all the details on the same. The developers released a notice on their official Facebook page yesterday revealing the official release date of the game. Apart from this, they also gave details on the size of the new update along with the game version and features.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update release date

The new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update will be rolled out on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Players will be able to download the game from the Google Play Store as soon as it goes live on the global servers. Players will also be able to collect two Outfit Coupon Scarps after updating to the newest version of PUBG Mobile Lite. To claim the reward, players will need to visit the mail section of PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite update release time

As for the downtime, the PUBG Mobile Lite servers will be taken offline for maintenance on May 12 starting 01:00 until 08:00 (UTC +0). The game servers will be back up as soon as the maintenance period is over.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 – What’s new

Here's a list of all the new features PUBG Mobile Lite will receive with the new update:

Fly Like a Falcon

New companion

Playload Mode

Playload Gameplay: Fight from land or sky

New vehicle: BRDM-2, AH6

Super Weapons: MGL, M3E1-A

Companion Falcon

Level up matches, unlock interaction

Winner Pass Parks

First-time buyers can get additional rewards

Personal space has been updated

New synergy and display function for outfits

How to download the new PUBG Mobile Lite update?

Step 1: Launch Google Play Store on your Android device.

Step 2: Search for ‘PUBG Mobile Lite’ and tap on the icon to open it.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Update’ option to install the new update.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, you can run the updated PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphone to enjoy the newest features.

The PUBG Mobile officials have recently confirmed in a post that the new PUBG Mobile Lite update will have a size of around 192 MB. So, make sure that you have enough space on your device to download the upcoming update.

Image credits: PUBG