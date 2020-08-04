How To Create A Clan In PUBG Mobile Or Join Existing Ones Created By Other Players?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most addictive battle royale titles with a massive following worldwide. The game is highly popular for its exquisite gameplay mechanics and engaging features. In addition, developers at PUBG Mobile constantly introduce new content to the game to keep things fresh and exciting for fans.

Apart from offering a solid online multiplayer experience, the game also allows players to make friends on the platform. Interestingly, PUBG Mobile also offers an ability to form a clan or join one created by other users. It is essentially a group created by a PUBG user, who can invite up to 50 players and participate in several in-game challenges to earn rewards. So, let’s check how you can create a clan in PUBG Mobile.

How to create a clan in PUBG Mobile?

Here are the steps you need to follow to create your very own clan in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your phone and head over to the 'Clan' tab.

Here, you will be asked if you wish to create a clan or join an existing one. Also, if you are already part of a clan, you will see them listed on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the 'Create Clan' option.

Step 3: Decide a name for your new clan which should be up to 14 characters. You will also need a Clan Motto (up to 60 characters). One can also make changes to the Clan Insignia using the 'Change' option.

Step 4: After entering all the details, you can proceed to create the clan by tapping on 'Create Clan' at the bottom of the page.

You should note that PUBG Mobile requires players to pay 50,000 BP for creating a new clan on the platform.

Step 5: If you're willing to spend the required number of Battle Points, you can hit 'Ok' to confirm the clan creation and pay the amount. On the other hand, joining an existing clan is completely free.

Step 6: Your new clan should now be ready, allowing you to send instant invites to other players.

Similarly, if you are looking to join an existing clan in PUBG Mobile, you can head over to the 'Clans' tab, search for a clan you wish to enter and tap 'Request'. Once the request is approved, you will become a member of that clan.

Image credits: PUBG