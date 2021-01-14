How To Do A Finishing Move In Cold War? Learn This Cold War Special Move

The latest instalment of the Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise is COD Cold War. This game has taken the world by storm. Players love to play the authentic Cold War-themed story and also use the weapons that were being used at that time through their riveting campaign. Cold War is also a competitive multiplayer game and to excel in this game mode, the players should be well versed with certain intricacies of the game. Many players have asked, how to do a finishing move in Cold War.

Also read: Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun Challenge: How To Get Streetsweeper In Cold War?

Also read: Cold War New Game Mode: What Is Gunfight Blueprint Mode In Cold War?

How to do a finishing move in Cold War?

Well, the players have heard it right; gamers can perform a finishing move in Cold War. Cold War is like any traditional COD game, that has shooting as the main feature for beating the opponents, finishing moves are more likely to be found in fighting games, but Cold War has put this feature in for their game too.

The finishing move in Cold War is a special animation that allows the players to defeat their enemies in the most brutal manner and also lets the player dominate over their opponents. This move also puts the player in Jeopardy as it exposes their position leaving them open to be picked out by the opponent team.

To perform the finishing move in Cold War the players will have to press and hold the melee attack button and sneak behind the enemy to perform it. Once close enough the camera should switch over to a third-person perspective and the player performs a swift and clean kill over the opponent.

Cold War Story Campaign

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this installment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War is also available on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Also read: Cold War Zombies Free Week Details: Date, Platforms & How To Claim It?

Also read: Cold War 1.10 Patch Notes Fix Exploit That Permitted Duplication Of The Weapon