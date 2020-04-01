Rush 1v1 Rewards NBA 2K20: What Do You Get For Winning Rush 1v1

The NBA 2K20 Rush event is underway and has got fans excited. The Rush 1v1 event has the same objectives as other Rush games except it’s a one on one match. You will have to win four games in a row and win the whole event and earn the rewards. Players will be matched against other players that are working on the same game as them. So, if you are working on your fourth win, you will be paired with one of the players who is playing to score their fourth win. It is based on who you go up against and there is also a possibility and you may be pitted against a rookie during any of the games.

Rush 1v1 rewards NBA 2K20

Here are the rewards for winning four games in a row in a Rush 1v1 event:

5,000 VC

10 skill boosts per category

Left and right Rush 1v1 arm sleeve

Playing the game with a slasher actually makes it easier for certain gamers to win the event. To win the game, make sure that you play a decent defense on a guard and get the board. However, you should be aware that when a player quits the game, you won’t be rewarded with a win. One should also note that losing or simply exiting the mode for any reason actually results in starting over from the first game.

2K, along with the NBPA, also announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament recently. The gameplay tournament will be taking place between 16 current NBA stars and will start off on Friday, April 3, on ESPN and ESPN2. Some of the top players such as Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will be seen going head-to-head in a single-elimination, player-only tournament on Xbox One.

Image credits: YouTube | JahTV