How To Drift In 'Star Wars Squadrons' To Complete 'Mission 3: Through Enemy Lines'?

Star Wars Squadrons is shaping up to be one of the biggest combat flight simulator games of the year. The space combat game allows you suit up as both as an Imperial pilot and the New Republic fighter, and engage in plenty of different game modes. These battles are quite intense and may require you to pull off a variety of aerial manoeuvres to defeat your enemies and ensure survival.

One of the most essential skills you will need to master is drifting. It is a commonly used manoeuvre in the game which can be used in both solos and multiplayer modes. However, if you are new to the space combat genre, the game mechanics and level of control options may seem a bit overwhelming. So, let us give you a quick breakdown of how you can perform drift in Star Wars Squadrons.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons On PS4? What Are Different Multiplayer Game Modes?

How to drift in Star Wars Squadrons?

When you plan to perform drift in Star Wars Squadrons, the first thing you need to do is route all the power to your vehicle's engine and push it to full throttle. Make sure that the marker reaches the top before you proceed. To do so, you simply need to press left on your d-pad and raise the left stick on the controller.

As soon as you get enough speed, hit the 'L3' button on your controller to give it a boost. Once you approach a corner or the place where you wish to perform a drift, you need to either hold left or right analogue stick depending on the direction you are targetting and press 'L3'.

Also Read | Is Star Wars Squadrons Crossplay? Can You Engage In VR Components Of Game?

Drifting is clearly an important part of the many manoeuvres you can perform in Star Wars Squadrons. Mission 3 also specifically asks players to perform drift in order to complete the challenge and move further. Aside from that, players can also perform a drift to shake up their enemies in dogfights and all kinds of chases. This manoeuvre can also be used by players to get right behind their foes and target their vehicle engines.

Also Read | How Long Is Star Wars Squadrons Single-player Story Campaign?

Also Read | Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

Image credits: EA