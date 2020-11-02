How To Dual Wield In RDR2 Online? Learn To Unlock, Buy Second Holster And More

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most intriguing games available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Players find RDR2 unique as it is set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, while Nuevo Paraiso represents the northeastern parts of Mexico. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about a unique interface of Dual Wield Red Dead Redemption 2. If you have been wondering about "how to Dual Wield in RDR2 online", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to Dual Wield in Red Dead Redemption 2 online?

Red Dead Redemption 2 online developers are taskmasters as every interface in the game, requires you unlock it by reach at a certain level. Similarly, unlocking Dual Wield in RDR2 requires a player to put in time and effort. This means to unlock this unique interface in the game, a player needs to reach level 25 and also the player will have to purchase a second holster. Have a look at how to buy a second Holster to get dual wield in RDR2.

How to buy a Second Holster for Dual Wield in RDR2?

To unlock Dual Wield in the online multiplayer, any holster will do the job. This means all you have to do is hold down left on the D-Pad to open your catalogue, then flicking to the chapter on weapon accessories. As any holster can help you equip to the off-hand position in your inventory, buying the cheapest one first is a good option. The Horsemanship holster is the cheapest of all and comes at just $8.50.

How to use Second Pistol in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Dual-wielding is one of the coolest interface present in the game. It helps the player to prioritise damage and consistent attack over precision and accuracy. However, you will need a pistol to put in that holster. Also, adding the second pistol is similar to adding the first. A player can the second pistol on the holster off-hand from weapon wheel like with any other gun.

