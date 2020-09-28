Warzone Season 6 Release Date And Update Size: Know All Details About The Upcoming Season

Call of Duty has been one of the most successful games released by Activision. The makers introduced a new battle royale game called Call Of Duty Warzone. The players have been extremely excited to play the game and are even curious to know any details about the upcoming updates. They have been talking about the upcoming Warzone season 6 since a long time now. Read more to know about Warzone Season 6 release date.

Warzone Release date and update size

A number of people have been curious to know about the upcoming additions in COD Warzone. The makers have confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is going to be released on September 29, 2020. But the players have been asking a lot of questions about the release time and the update size of the new update.

Well, the new Warzone season 6 will be released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can pre-load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20GB. Warzone season 6 release time has not been announced but the players can expect the update to go live at midnight.

Makers have also released a trailer for COD Season 6 which features Farah and Nikolai trying to fight the enemy forces in what appears to be subway tunnels. This might give the players a confirmation about the popular rumour that said that makers are adding a subway system in Call Of Duty Warzone’s Verdansk map.

Call Of Duty even shared a Tweet about the same and captioned it with, “Take to the tunnels. Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29.”

Take to the tunnels.



More about COD Warzone

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money.

The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

