Where Are Astro Heads In Fortnite And How Can You Find Them?

Fortnite fans are all excited for the upcoming Travis Scott's Astronomical event which is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. However, players will be able to complete the challenges as part of the event to make sure that they have the coolest gear ahead of the show.

And while the game offers a number of challenges that you will need to accomplish to be able to get the new Travis Skin, one of the challenges requires you to bounce off giant Astro heads. There are a total of five giant gold Astro heads and you have to bounce on every single one of them to complete the challenge. These Astro heads resemble the Travis Scott skin which you will be able to unlock eventually.

Where are the Astro heads in Fortnite?

The Astro heads Fortnite locations are all in the Sweaty Sands and the Shark Bay area. You will be able to find all the giant gold heads at this location.

Where to find the 5 different giant Astro heads, part of the #Fortnite Travis Scott's Astronomical challenges. pic.twitter.com/0RM6Dxf2jK — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) April 21, 2020

How to find Giant Astro heads in Fortnite?

There is one giant Astro head east of Sweaty Sands, and the second one is to the west of the same location. You will find the third Astro head northwest of Sweaty Sands on a cliff which is further right from the second one, overlooking the bay. The fourth Astro head will be on the coast northwest of Pleasant Park, right in the middle of the bay. As for the last one, you will find it near the lighthouse right near the event stage, still overlooking the bay. However, there is no particular order in which you have to find these Astro heads.

Image credits: Fortnite Insider