What Is The Fortnite Creative Hub Vault Code And Where To Find The Clues?

Epic Games has come up with a makeover for the Fortnite creative hub, introducing a popular area in the online game that brings a secret agent themed makeover by rawxbee. It matches the theme on Season 2 of Fornite Chapter 2 while the Agent-themed Creative Hub also comes with a Vault Code. So, to make things easier, we will offer a quick solution to help you unlock all the secrets of the labyrinthine map.

What is the Fortnite creative hub vault code?

The Fortnite creative hub vault code is what players have been searching for to be able to enter the vault in the battle royale. The vault code is a four-digit code which allows you to slip right into the vault once you have it. While there is a conventional way of locating the code using some hints provided on the map, we will give the vault code and also show you how you can find them if you’re keen to know.

How to find the Fortnite creative hub vault code?

The clues referencing each of the four digits can be found at several locations in the game’s creative hub.

First digit clue

The first digit clue is available close to the screen that says "Prototype Z56". You will be able to see it from the main lobby of the hub. Here, you should notice a blue screen indicating the number of green crates in storage, which are seven in total. This means that your first digit will be 7.

Second digit clue

The second digit clue is the number of starfish, which can also be found near a similar blue screen as it did for the first one. You will find that the number of starfish are three, confirming that your second digit will be 3.

Third digit clue

Your third clue will be the number of agents divided by 2. And since there are 18 beds in the creative hub area, your third digit of the vault code will 9.

Fourth digit clue

Lastly, the fourth and final clue is the number of pistols displayed which can be found on the screen over the desk which is behind the hub's helicopter. The total number of pistols is four, revealing 7,394 as your Fortnite creative hub vault code.

Image credits: Epic Games