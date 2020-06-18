Pokemon Isle Of Armor: Diglett Locations Across The Adventure Game

Pokemon Isle of Armor will be the first of two expansions to Pokemon Sword and Shield. With this latest expansion, gamers will be treated with simple but time-consuming side quests. Before gamers will get to cross the island, they will run across various Alolan Diglett backing their path. The small island in the game reportedly has over 150 Alolan Digletts. Each section of the Isle of Armor has various amounts of Digletts hidden around. Read below to know the location of some of the Digletts from the Isle of Armor addition to Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Image courtesy - Pokemon official website

Pokemon Isle of Armor Diglett locations

Brawler's Cave

There are seven Digletts in Brawler's cave

A Diglett is hidden by the left wall at the mouth of the cave

Follow the path from the first Diglett to a tall pillar. It is situated at the base of the rock.

Follow the path. The third Diglett is between the wall and another stone pillar

Stick close the left wall, there is a Diglett tucked away on the left behind the rock.

Turn back and go down the path. Another Diglett will be situated by the rock.

The sixth Diglett will be found around a corner, by a rock on the right.

The final Diglett in Brawler's Cafe is down to the flat area by the lake.

Challenge Road

Start at the top and head down the slope near the wall. One Diglett is visible by the small rock.

Follow the same path to the ledge with four bushes against the wall. A Diglett will be right in the middle of the four bushes.

Back up the road and take a right towards the den. Diglett will be hidden by the grass.

Go back up the hill and another Diglett will be situated at the top of the hill and behind the den.

Go down the hill and pass the stairs, Diglett will be hidden behind a rock and bushes, at the ledge.

Finally, go to the top, by the tower, another Diglett is to the left of the tower entrance.

Insular Sea

There are three on the main island in the middle of the sea. he first one will be visible by the small pink flowers, one by the water and another one in red flowers by a fruit tree.

A small and sandy island with a single den features two Digletts and a Dugtrio which situated at the far side.

