All New Pokemon In Isle Of Armor: Which New And Old Pokemon Can You Expect?

The Pokémon Sword and Shield's expansion has finally arrived with its first part. This has exposed players to some all-new Pokémon in Isle of Armor. This latest Pokémon area will bring in new Pokemon in Isle of Armor with alluring abilities that will leave you awestruck. The new pocket monsters introduced in this game include two new Legendaries, one new Mythical, one new Galarian form, and six new Gigantamax forms. Yes, this makes a total of 10 new Pokémon designs to Sword and Shield's Pokédex. There are many old Pokémon coming back in the game which are the favourites of several players, and they include Blastoise, Luxray, Mewtwo and Yveltal.
There are still more exciting discoveries that await trainers in the Isle of Armor of the Pokémon Sword and Shield's expansion pass. However, if you want to know which new Pokémon designs are going to come in the all-new Pokémon in Isle of Armor, below is a full list of every new Pokémon players can obtain in the Isle of Armor expansion.
