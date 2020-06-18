All New Pokemon In Isle Of Armor: Which New And Old Pokemon Can You Expect?

The Pokémon Sword and Shield's expansion has finally arrived with its first part. This has exposed players to some all-new Pokémon in Isle of Armor. This latest Pokémon area will bring in new Pokemon in Isle of Armor with alluring abilities that will leave you awestruck. The new pocket monsters introduced in this game include two new Legendaries, one new Mythical, one new Galarian form, and six new Gigantamax forms. Yes, this makes a total of 10 new Pokémon designs to Sword and Shield's Pokédex. There are many old Pokémon coming back in the game which are the favourites of several players, and they include Blastoise, Luxray, Mewtwo and Yveltal.

There are still more exciting discoveries that await trainers in the Isle of Armor of the Pokémon Sword and Shield's expansion pass. However, if you want to know which new Pokémon designs are going to come in the all-new Pokémon in Isle of Armor, below is a full list of every new Pokémon players can obtain in the Isle of Armor expansion.

All new Pokemon in Isle of Armor

New Legendary Pokémon in Isle of Armor

Kubfu

Urshifu

New Mythical Pokémon in Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor

Zarude

New Galarian Pokémon

Galarian Slowbro

New Gigantamax forms in Pokémon Isle of Armor

G-Max Venusaur

G-Max Blastoise

G-Max Rillaboom

G-Max Cinderace

G-Max Inteleon

G-Max Urshifu

List of pocket monsters that are returning in the new Pokemon Isle of Armor expansion

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Pinsir

Tauros

Porygon

Igglybuff

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Dunsparce

Scizor

Heracross

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Azurill

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Buneary

Lopunny

Happiny

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Porygon-Z

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Volcarona

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Dedenne

Klefki

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Fomantis

Lurantis

Comfey

Sandygast

Palossand

Magearna

