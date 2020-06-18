New Pokemon Snap trailer Is Out! What's New After 20 Years? WATCH

Pokémon Snap is going to make a huge comeback, and players around the world cannot hold their excitement for the same. The old and most-loved classic N64 game was the place where players got the chance to be a Pokémon photographer. Pokémon Snap is coming with the same interface that allows a user to capture photos of pocket monsters and enjoy their time on Nintendo Switch. However, the latest version is called the New Pokémon Snap which reveals that there might be some new features waiting to surprise players in the game.

The New Pokémon Snap trailer is out

Developed by Bandai Namco, the New Pokémon Snap trailer has revealed many things on social media. The fans of the game who were eagerly waiting for the next addition got a glimpse of the game in the New Pokémon Snap trailer that was released on the official Twitter account of Pokémon.



While introducing the New Pokémon Snap trailer on Twitter, the company wrote, "Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch". This explains that the main interface of the game will still focus on clicking incredible pocket monsters while exploring the islands. Calling out to the 'Trainers' (players), the company expressed excitement while revealing that the New Pokémon Snap game is inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.



Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

The New Pokémon Snap trailer reveals lush jungles and sandy beaches where people will get an opportunity to take Pokémon pictures and build their very own Pokémon Photodex. This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover newly launched and unseen Pokémons.



When does Pokémon Snap come out?

Are you wondering about the Pokémon Snap Switch release date? The trailer is out, however, the release date of the game has not yet been confirmed by the organisation as of writing this article. But you can relax as a definite release of Pokémon Snap 20 years after the original launch is assured. Have a look at it New Pokemon Snap.

