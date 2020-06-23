How To Evolve Magneton? Here's All You Need To Know About The Electric Type Pokemon

Pokemon’s Sword and Shield has certainly garnered a lot of attention since its release. The players have been loving the new addition of Pokemon Isle of Armor to the game. A number of people have been playing this game since its release. But a number of people have been wondering, how to evolve Magneton. Here's all you need to know.

How to evolve Magneton in Pokémon Isle of Armor?

This Pokemon was not introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield but was then added to the game along with Pokemon Isle of Armor. This can be obtained in the first DLC pack of Isle of Armor. Magneton evolves into Magnezone when the player increases his pokemon’s rating to level 30. The pokemon also evolves when it is exposed to a Thunder Stone. The exact form it turns into is based on the game it evolves in. This pokemon is one of the most classic Pokemon which was introduced in Generation I games. Magneton is also an evolution of the electric/metal-type Pokemon, Magnemite. It is also believed that once the player obtains a Magneton; they need to level it up within a "special magnetic field". In the past, these magnetic fields have been spotted in specific areas of some mountains such as Sinnoh's Mt. Coronet.

More about Magneton

Magneton is the result when three Magnemite combine and get linked together by a strong magnetic force. A single Magnemite can also evolve by itself when no other Magnemite nearby in the vicinity. This Pokemon has a grey spherical body along with a single eye and a grey and red-and-blue horseshoe magnet on each side. A Magneton usually looks as one Magnemite on top, and two Magnemite attached by the screws on the bottom, forming a triangle. In some of the 3D games like Pokémon Snap, this Pokemon will not be connected at all but will still remain in a triangular formation at rest. They also have the ability to move freely within each other's vicinity in order to form other patterns. The magnetic force that holds all the three Magnemite together is also powerful enough to dry all the moisture and increase the temperature in the surroundings. This Pokemon can also be disruptive to electronic devices.

Generation VIII Pokedex entries for Magneton

This Pokémon will have three Magnemite linked together. Magneton sends out powerful radio waves to study its surroundings.

This Pokémon is continuously sending out a powerful magnetic force. It interferes with most of the computers in its surroundings.

