How To Find Legendary Animals In RDR 2? Read Detailed Explainer To Know

Red Dead Redemption 2 players can now show off their hunting skills by tracking down legendary animals spread across the map. Hunting down these legendary animals can be extremely challenging, more so for players who do not know where the creatures reside. Hunting down animals and skinning them will allow players to create special outfits. Hunting these animals can be a difficult task so players need to be prepared before attempting to take them down. Below are some of the legendary animals from Red Dead Redemption 2 and where to find them -

Image courtesy - Red Dead Redemption 2 official website

Grizzly Bear - Ambarino

The grizzly bear is most likely the first legendary character which players meet as it is a part of the quest which takes place early on in the game. The bear is located in Grizzlies East, Ambarino, near the northwest of O'Creagh's Run. Hunting down the grizzly bear plays a big part in the narrative of the game. Players can either hunt the bear down early on the in the game or return later to get done with it.

Legendary Wolf - Ambarino

The legendary wolf's territory is located at the northeast of Cotorra Springs. Though hunting the wolf down is not a part of any mission, the wolf is found when Arthur wanders around its territory on several occasions throughout the runtime of the game. Shooting for the wolf's heart will make it slow down and eventually kill the wolf.

White Bison - Ambarino

The White Bison in Red Dead Redemption 2 is located at the north of Lake Isabella and the two rivers adjoining it named Spider Gorge and Deadboot Creek. Using a clocked-out rifle is the best to kill the White Bison as it does not go down easily. The bison can chargeback at the players or run away if not killed quickly.

Albino Beaver - Lemoyne

The albino beaver can be found at the butcher creek. It hides between Mossy Flats and Huron Glen which makes it easier for players to find it as it is the only beaver in the area. The animal is not much of a runner either which makes it easier for players to hunt it down.