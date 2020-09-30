Shiny Meltan To Appear In Pokemon GO With New Special Event

Officials at Pokemon GO have confirmed that the Shiny Meltan will finally make a comeback to the popular augmented reality video game. The news came as part of the announcement which spoke about the arrival of the much-anticipated integration between Pokemon GO and Pokemon HOME.

In a statement, Niantic has revealed that that the compatibility between Pokemon GO and the cloud service will finally be available for users later this year. It further added that the integration will also bring a number of limited-time special events to the game that will be based around a certain Pokemon creature.

Shiny Meltan to return in Pokemon GO

With the new update, players will be able to open a Mystery Box by simply transferring one of the Pokemon creatures to the Pokemon HOME cloud service. However, if these Mystery Boxes are opened at the time of a special event, players will have an opportunity to run into a Shiny Meltan. Meltan is a rare and mysterious Pokemon type which only appears in Pokemon GO when players get to open a Mystery Box.

The Shiny Meltan made a brief appearance in the video game after it was added as part of a limited-time event last year. Unfortunately, it soon disappeared from the game and hasn't returned ever since. Hopefully, there will soon be a Shiny Meltan event which will allow all the Pokemon GO fans to encounter the mysterious Pokemon once again.

The special limited-time events will only take place once the integration between Pokemon GO and Pokemon is finally available. The Pokemon Company has revealed that the integration event will take place later this year, but it hasn't provided an exact date to the fans.

For the unversed, Pokemon HOME is actually a cloud-based service which allows Pokemon trainers to manage and store all of their favourite Pokemons from a bunch of different Pokemon games. Currently, Pokemon fans can only transfer their Pokemon creatures from Pokemon Bank, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Pikachu to the cloud storage service.

