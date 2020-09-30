How To Get GMax Melmetal With Pokemon GO And Pokemon HOME Integration?

The Pokemon Company recently made a number of announcements surrounding the Pokemon Sword and Shield. While there are plenty of important updates, the company also revealed that Pokemon GO will soon share connectivity with Pokemon Home. With the Pokemon GO integration available in the game, players will be able to get their hands on Gigantamax Melmetal via Pokemon HOME.

There have been several rumours around the Gigantamax version of the Mythical Pokemon ever since Pokemon Sword and Shield first came out; however, it is yet to arrive in the game. Interestingly, a new Mystery Gift will soon be arriving in Pokemon HOME which will allow fans to get the Gigantamax Melmetal.

How To Get GMax Melmetal?

To catch a GMax Melmetal in Pokemon GO, you will first need to get a Mystery Box in Pokemon HOME. To get one, you simply need to wait for the special events hosted by The Pokemon Company. These events will offer you the Mystery Box. Once you open the Mystery Box, you will be able to catch a Melmetal. After obtaining a Meltan, you will get a Mystery Gift as a reward. Now, you will simply need to open the gift to receive a GMax Melmetal.

However, it is worth mentioning that the GMax Melmetal has not been added to the game just yet. It is likely that the Pokemon creature will be finally introduced once the Pokemon GO and Pokemon HOME integration is available. With the service going live, Pokemon fans will finally get to transfer a range of Pokemon creatures between Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! using cloud storage. The compatible Pokemons can then be transferred to Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon HOME cloud storage integration with Pokemon GO will be available later this year, however, an exact date is not yet revealed. Users can still download Pokemon HOME on their mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Right now, Pokemon HOME only allows users to transfer their Pokemon creatures from Pokemon Bank, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Pikachu.

Image credits: Pokemon GO