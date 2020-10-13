Pokemon GO Inter-egg-sting Development: List Of All Tasks And Rewards

The new Inter-egg-sting Development event has finally gone live in Pokemon GO, allowing players to participate in a bunch of unique tasks and earn exciting rewards. The quest requires players to take on the Team Rocket Go grunts to collect the Strange Eggs and save the Shadow Mewtwo. The tasks are fairly simple and offer rewards at every stage. So, let us check out all the Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards that are available with the event.

Inter-egg-sting Development tasks and rewards:

Task 1 and rewards

Eliminate three Team Go Rocket grunts – 500 Stardust

Spin a total of five PokeStops – 500 Stardust

Catch any of the Shadow Pokemon – Encounter Meowth

Rewards: Complete the above tasks to earn 10 Razz Berries, 10 Poke Balls, and 500 Stardust.

Task 2 and rewards

Create three nice curveball throws in a row – 750 XP

Catch a total of five Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Purify any of the five Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Rewards: Complete the tasks to earn 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, and get a Larvitar encounter.

Task 3 and rewards

Hatch a total of three Eggs – 1,000 XP

Get a total of five Candies while walking with a friend – 1,000 XP

Eliminate the leader of Team Go Rocket thrice – 1,000 XP

Rewards: Complete the tasks to earn 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, and get a Toxicroak encounter.

Task 4 and rewards

Eliminate Sierra, the leader of Team Go Rocket – 1,250 XP

Eliminate Arlo, the leader of Team Go Rocket – 1,250 XP

Eliminate Cliff, the leader of Team Go Rocket – 1,250 XP

Rewards: Complete the tasks to earn 5 Super Potions, a Super Rocket Radar, and 3 Revives.

Task 5 and rewards

Search for the boss of Team Go Rocket – 2,500 Stardust

Fight with the boss of Team Go Rocket – 1,500 XP

Eliminate the boss of Team Go Rocket – 3 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: Complete the tasks to earn a Fast TM, a Charged TM, and 3,000 Stardust.

Task 6 and rewards

Claim a total of 6,000 XP (2000+2000+2000)

Rewards: Earn 20 Ultra Balls, 3 Max Revive, and an Elite Charged TM

Image credits: Pokemon GO