What Is Pokemon HOME? How To Transfer Pokemon GO To Pokemon HOME?

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have recently revealed that The Crown Tundra expansion pack will finally release on October 22. As part of the announcement, it was also revealed that Pokemon GO will now be compatible with Pokemon HOME. This means that fans will finally get to transfer their favourite Pokemon between Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! using Pokemon HOME. The compatible Pokemons can then be transferred to Sword and Shield.

What is Pokemon HOME?

Pokemon HOME is a cloud-based service from the company where players can store their favourite Pokemons from a number of Pokemon games. The Pokemon Home can be downloaded as an app and it is also available on Android and iOS devices, apart from Nintendo Switch. As of right now, Pokemon fans can only transfer their Pokemon creatures from Pokemon Bank, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Pikachu to the cloud storage service.

How to transfer Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME?

If you are excited to transfer your Pokemon creatures from Pokemon Go to the Pokemon HOME cloud storage, you will have to wait a bit longer. According to the latest Pokemon Sword and Shield stream, players will only be able to use the feature by the end of this year.

However, the service has a limitation which will prevent players from transferring the Pokemon back to Pokemon GO. This means that once a Pokemon is moved to Pokemon HOME, they won't go back to Pokemon GO. Once you have moved your Pokemon creatures to Pokemon HOME, they will be added to the National Pokedex. This is where you get to see all the Pokemon creatures that belong to different Pokemon games.

Similar to Pokemon GO, players cannot move a Pokemon back to Pokemon Bank once transferred to Pokemon HOME. For those unaware, Pokemon Bank is an app-based service that allows Pokemon holders to manage around 3,000 Pokemon creatures in private boxes. However, before moving a Pokemon from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon HOME, you are required to pay a premium subscription.

Image credits: Nintendo Australia