League Of Legends To Get Mythic Items In A Pre-season Update Ahead Of Season 11

Riot Games will be implementing a number of item changes in League of Legends with a pre-season update. As part of the changes, the company revealed that they will be bringing a new class of items which will be called the “Mythic items”. These weapons will serve as special items and the cornerstone of player builds. These new items will be extremely powerful and feature some unique effects. These Mythic items will play a major part in the new season.

Also Read | 'League Of Legends' Friends List Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

League of Legends: How many Mythic items can players have?

The company recently revealed in a statement on their website that every user will only be able to get just one of these items in their inventory at a given time, and that they will always be their first purchase. The gaming company also added that these special items will have a bigger effect and build implications than all of the player’s item purchases. This is mostly because they offer special bonus stats to all of the other Legendary items in the inventory.

Also Read | League Of Legends: How To Get The 'Rank S' Emote In The Game?

It further revealed that the Mythic choice for players will vary depending on individual games based on the circumstance as players will only be able to have one of these new items. The company will also be setting a number of different criteria to balance the items.

These criteria include popularity, power, and poaching. Popularity is when the items are bought quite consistently across its class. Power relates to both, the highly purchased items along with having a considerably higher rate of wins over other items. Likewise, poaching is multiple champions outside of the intended class buying a particular item in most of the games.

Also Read | League Of Legends' Developer Says Seraphine Is Their Associate, Is She Real?

As part of the champion-specific rules, Riot also stated that no champions should purchase the same Mythic more than 75 per cent. In addition, it further added that no champion should have a single Mythic with a six per cent rate of wins higher than all their other options pertaining to the items. The company will be soon releasing these changes to the PBE.

Also Read | League Of Legends 151st Champion Samira Unveiled By Riot Games

Image credits: League of Legends