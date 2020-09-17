How To Restart Valorant Game Client To Fix All The Common Errors?

Valorant has gained massive success in the online gaming community since releasing a few months ago. The first-person shooter from Riot Games has seen significant improvements after its closed beta release and it continues to grow bigger. However, Valorant has been susceptible to various bugs and errors which is actually common for an online video game that constantly evolves. Some of the Valorant errors can be quite frustrating at times as they may block access to the game when attempting to log or even during a live play session.

One of the most common Valorant errors you may encounter while booting the title is a message that reads “System time out.” This generally pops up on the screen when the game is having some kind of server maintenance. In some instances, there could also be some issues with the Valorant servers. Riot Games instructs users to restart the game client if they encounter this error message. It is, in fact, a common solution to a wide range of error messages that you may encounter at launch or in the middle of gameplay. And while that's quite an easy solution, some users may not necessarily be aware of how to actually restart the Valorant game client. So, let us find out how it is done.

How to restart Valorant game client?

If the video game instructs you to restart the Valorant game client, it means that you are simply expected to terminate the game and restart it. Certain users may think that a game client is some dedicated program or service associated with the online video game, however, that is clearly not the case. The Valorant client is nothing but the game application.

So, the next time you run into this error message, you will simply need to close the game using the Alt+F4 combination on your keyboard, then start the game again. After performing this action, the error message will disappear in most cases.

However, if it is an issue from the developer's end, you will need to wait until the issue is resolved. You can stay updated with Valorant Server Status page on Twitter that aims to keep players posted with server-related issues.

