TFT Set 4 Release Time: Know All About The Champion Buffs And Features Of 10.19

TFT Set 4 release was planned alongside the update 10.19, which will be live anytime today, on September 16, 2020. TFT Fates is almost here and there will be a lot of changes to traits, champions, items, and more. Read on to know all about this new update and other changes.

TFT Set 4 Release Time, Patch Notes, and Items in TFT Fates

ðŸŒŒ When one portal closes another opens. Fates is almost here! ðŸŒ¸



Find out more in Patch 10.19 Notes: https://t.co/lrkVavf3xe

TFT set 4 release time is the same as for the update 10.19, which is shown to be 03:00 PDT (Pacific Time) on the League of Legends server status page. The estimated time for the servers to go back live is 3 hours, which is also the time that TFT Fates will go live i.e., 06:00 PDT.

Traits that will receive changes in TFT Set 4 Patch

Assassin

Crit Damage: 30/60/100 changed to 30/60/90.

Crit Chance: 10/25/45 changed to 10/25/40.

Cultist

Galio AD reduced from 175/400/1000 to 150/400/100.

Galio HP reduced from 1800/4000/6666 to 1800/3800/6666.

Galio Entrance Percentage increased from 40 to 50 percent.

Dazzler

Duration changed from 4/12 to 5/15.

Hunter

Damage changed from 100/150/200/250 to 175/175/175/175 percent.

Frequency: 3/3/2.5/2 to 3.5/3/2.5/2.

Keeper

Shield changed from 200/250/300 to 175/250/325.

Shade

Bonus Magic damage adjusted from 100/350/700 to 100/325/650.

Sharpshooter

Reduced damage changed from 75/50/30 percent to 65/50/35 percent.

Mystic

Magic resistance changed from 35/100/180 to 35/95/175.

TFT Fates Ranked

When Fates goes live in your region with patch 10.19, players will be able to start climbing the ladder in this set's first Ranked stage.

Most of the players will start Fates in Iron 2. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond 1 you will start in Iron 1. Master+ players will start in Bronze 4.

Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given to the players on patch 10.21.

Players finishing in 4th place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.

Players finishing in 5th place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit 0 LP).

TFT Fates New System - Chosen

Players will be offered a Chosen champion in their shops. These champions will be at the 2-star level, so they will cost three times their normal 1-star price plus they will have some extra power as well. One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait. They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus, either 400 HP, 30% spell power, 30 AD, or 25% reduced mana cost.

Champions that get Health as Chosen are as follows: Garen, Fiora, Irelia, Aatrox, Wukong, Jax, Lee Sin, Tahm Kench, Sejuani, Maokai, Sylas, Shen, Yone, Jarvan IV, Hecarim, Nunu, Sett, Vi, Elise.

Champions that get Spell Power as Chosen: Morgana, Twisted Fate, Jinx, Annie, Veigar, Lissandra, Diana, Kennen, Kalista, Akali, Vayne, Riven, Kindred, Ahri, Nidalee, Kayn, Katarina, Evelynn.

Champions that get Attack Damage as Chosen: Talon, Aphelios, Zed, Ashe, Warwick, Xin Zhao, Yasuo, Jhin.

Champions that get Mana Cost Reduction as Chosen: Nami, Janna, Zilean, Lux, Thresh, Cassiopeia, Lillia, Teemo, Yuumi, Azir, Lulu, Ezreal, Pyke.

Levelling

Level 7: 32xp ⇒ 36xp

Level 8: 50xp ⇒ 56xp

Level 9: 66xp ⇒ 80xp

Shop

Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions.

Bag odds for Level 5: 40/35/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/30/20/5/0

Bag odds for Level 6: 25/35/30/10/0 ⇒ 30/35/25/10/0

Bag odds for Level 7: 19/30/35/15/1 ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1

The item drop rate of the Carousel has also been changed. Now there will be fewer chances of getting completely random items on the carousel.

25 Champions will be receiving buffs or nerfs with TFT Set Four release patch.

Fiora

Mana reduced from 0/95 to 0/85.

Nami

Mana reduced from 60/90 to 40/80

Spell Damage increased from 200/300/425 to 225/325/450.

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Spell Damage increased from 200/350/525 to 250/350/475.

Annie

HP increased from 700 to 750.

Aphelios

Mana increased from 75/125 to 120/180.

Hecarim

Spell healing increased from 200/300/500 to 250/350/500.

Janna

Mana increased from 30/50 to 30/60.

Jax

Armour increased from 30 to 14.

Magic Resistance increased from 20 to 30.

Teemo

Blind Duration reduced from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/4.5.

Spell Damage reduced from 200/300/700 to 300/300/600.

Spell Damage per second reduced from 80/100/140 to 80/100/133.

Zed

Spell AD steal reduced from 20/33/50 to 20/30/40 percent.

Bonus Magic Damage reduced from 50/75/125 to 25/50/75.

Jinx

Spell power increased from 175/300/600 to 200/325/550.

Lux

Spell Damage changed from 250/350/700 to 300/400/700.

Stun Duration from 1.5/2/3.5 to 1.5/2/3 seconds.

Veigar

Spell Damage changed from 450/600/1200 to 500/650/1150.

Xin Zhao

AD increased from 60 to 65.

Armour increased from 40 to 45.

Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8.

Yuumi

Spell Healing changed from 30/50/70 to 30/45/60 percent.

Ashe

Spell AD per arrow reduced from 50 to 45 percent.

Spell AS Bonus increased from 50/75/150 to 50/75/300 percent.

Sejuani

Mana changed from 60/150 to 50/130.

Shen

Shield duration increased from three to four seconds.

Talon

Spell bonus Physical Damage changed from 100/250/500 to 125/200/600.

Ezreal

Spell Damage and Heal changed from 200/400/9999 to 250/450/9999.

Kayn

Shadow form increased from 60 to 75 percent.

Spell Damage changed from 350/500/6666 to 450/600/6666.

Lee Sin

Spell Damage changed from 200/400/600 to 250/450/1000.

Secondary Stun Duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10 seconds.

Lillia

Mana reduced from 100/150 to 75/125.

Sett

Spell Damage changed from 30/40/400 to 35/45/400 percent.

Splash Damage changed from 15/25/200 to 20/30/200 percent.

Zilean

Heal amount changed from 500/1000/3000 to 350/700/3000.

TFT Set 4 Items: New Items and Item Changes

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Replaces Sword Breaker. Now gives +12 Armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder.

Sunfire Cape: Replaces Red Buff. Now applies to a random enemy within 2 hexes every second. Damage is now 25% of the affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 sec.

Item Changes

Needlessly Large Rod: 20 ⇒ 15 SP

Bloodthirster Healing: 45% ⇒ 40%

Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds ⇒ All Round

Deathblade AD per stack: 25 ⇒ 20

Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%

Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80% ⇒ 10/90%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: 5 ⇒ 6%

Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45% ⇒ 33%

Infinity Edge: Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including from components)

Infinity Edge: converts each 1% of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100% into +1% Critical Strike Damage

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30% ⇒ 50%

Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 ⇒ 180

Quicksilver Duration: 10 ⇒ 12 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50% Bonus SP ⇒ 40 SP

Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.

Spear of Shojin: 18% of Max Mana per auto after first cast ⇒ 5 Mana per auto

Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 ⇒ 80 damage

TFT Fates Balances and Extra Changes

5 Seconds added to the start of every planning phase as we do with every set. This will be removed in Patch 10.20.

Fixed a long time bug where Grievous Wounds was twice as effective as intended.

Trap Claw’s stun now has a different visual effect, to help correctly attribute the cause of their units’ stuns.

Completed items can no longer drop from orbs.

Spatula items can now drop from end game PVE rounds, but only if you have at least one of that trait on the board.

Adjusted the types of orbs and their contents across all stages of the game.

All % Damage amps now stack additively instead of multiplicatively with one another by source (so items can still multiply traits, but not other items).

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games