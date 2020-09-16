TFT Set 4 Release Time: Know All About The Champion Buffs And Features Of 10.19

TFT Set 4 release was planned alongside the update 10.19, which will be live anytime today, on September 16, 2020. TFT Fates is almost here and there will be a lot of changes to traits, champions, items, and more. Read on to know all about this new update and other changes.
TFT Set 4 Release Time, Patch Notes, and Items in TFT Fates
TFT set 4 release time is the same as for the update 10.19, which is shown to be 03:00 PDT (Pacific Time) on the League of Legends server status page. The estimated time for the servers to go back live is 3 hours, which is also the time that TFT Fates will go live i.e., 06:00 PDT.
Traits that will receive changes in TFT Set 4 Patch
Assassin
- Crit Damage: 30/60/100 changed to 30/60/90.
- Crit Chance: 10/25/45 changed to 10/25/40.
Cultist
- Galio AD reduced from 175/400/1000 to 150/400/100.
- Galio HP reduced from 1800/4000/6666 to 1800/3800/6666.
- Galio Entrance Percentage increased from 40 to 50 percent.
Dazzler
- Duration changed from 4/12 to 5/15.
Hunter
- Damage changed from 100/150/200/250 to 175/175/175/175 percent.
- Frequency: 3/3/2.5/2 to 3.5/3/2.5/2.
Keeper
- Shield changed from 200/250/300 to 175/250/325.
Shade
- Bonus Magic damage adjusted from 100/350/700 to 100/325/650.
Sharpshooter
- Reduced damage changed from 75/50/30 percent to 65/50/35 percent.
Mystic
- Magic resistance changed from 35/100/180 to 35/95/175.
TFT Fates Ranked
- When Fates goes live in your region with patch 10.19, players will be able to start climbing the ladder in this set's first Ranked stage.
- Most of the players will start Fates in Iron 2. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond 1 you will start in Iron 1. Master+ players will start in Bronze 4.
- Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given to the players on patch 10.21.
- Players finishing in 4th place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.
- Players finishing in 5th place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit 0 LP).
TFT Fates New System - Chosen
Players will be offered a Chosen champion in their shops. These champions will be at the 2-star level, so they will cost three times their normal 1-star price plus they will have some extra power as well. One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait. They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus, either 400 HP, 30% spell power, 30 AD, or 25% reduced mana cost.
Champions that get Health as Chosen are as follows: Garen, Fiora, Irelia, Aatrox, Wukong, Jax, Lee Sin, Tahm Kench, Sejuani, Maokai, Sylas, Shen, Yone, Jarvan IV, Hecarim, Nunu, Sett, Vi, Elise.
Champions that get Spell Power as Chosen: Morgana, Twisted Fate, Jinx, Annie, Veigar, Lissandra, Diana, Kennen, Kalista, Akali, Vayne, Riven, Kindred, Ahri, Nidalee, Kayn, Katarina, Evelynn.
Champions that get Attack Damage as Chosen: Talon, Aphelios, Zed, Ashe, Warwick, Xin Zhao, Yasuo, Jhin.
Champions that get Mana Cost Reduction as Chosen: Nami, Janna, Zilean, Lux, Thresh, Cassiopeia, Lillia, Teemo, Yuumi, Azir, Lulu, Ezreal, Pyke.
Levelling
- Level 7: 32xp ⇒ 36xp
- Level 8: 50xp ⇒ 56xp
- Level 9: 66xp ⇒ 80xp
Shop
- Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions.
- Bag odds for Level 5: 40/35/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/30/20/5/0
- Bag odds for Level 6: 25/35/30/10/0 ⇒ 30/35/25/10/0
- Bag odds for Level 7: 19/30/35/15/1 ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1
The item drop rate of the Carousel has also been changed. Now there will be fewer chances of getting completely random items on the carousel.
25 Champions will be receiving buffs or nerfs with TFT Set Four release patch.
Fiora
- Mana reduced from 0/95 to 0/85.
Nami
- Mana reduced from 60/90 to 40/80
- Spell Damage increased from 200/300/425 to 225/325/450.
Twisted Fate
- Twisted Fate Spell Damage increased from 200/350/525 to 250/350/475.
Annie
- HP increased from 700 to 750.
Aphelios
- Mana increased from 75/125 to 120/180.
Hecarim
- Spell healing increased from 200/300/500 to 250/350/500.
Janna
- Mana increased from 30/50 to 30/60.
Jax
- Armour increased from 30 to 14.
- Magic Resistance increased from 20 to 30.
Teemo
- Blind Duration reduced from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/4.5.
- Spell Damage reduced from 200/300/700 to 300/300/600.
- Spell Damage per second reduced from 80/100/140 to 80/100/133.
Zed
- Spell AD steal reduced from 20/33/50 to 20/30/40 percent.
- Bonus Magic Damage reduced from 50/75/125 to 25/50/75.
Jinx
- Spell power increased from 175/300/600 to 200/325/550.
Lux
- Spell Damage changed from 250/350/700 to 300/400/700.
- Stun Duration from 1.5/2/3.5 to 1.5/2/3 seconds.
Veigar
- Spell Damage changed from 450/600/1200 to 500/650/1150.
Xin Zhao
- AD increased from 60 to 65.
- Armour increased from 40 to 45.
- Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8.
Yuumi
- Spell Healing changed from 30/50/70 to 30/45/60 percent.
Ashe
- Spell AD per arrow reduced from 50 to 45 percent.
- Spell AS Bonus increased from 50/75/150 to 50/75/300 percent.
Sejuani
- Mana changed from 60/150 to 50/130.
Shen
- Shield duration increased from three to four seconds.
Talon
- Spell bonus Physical Damage changed from 100/250/500 to 125/200/600.
Ezreal
- Spell Damage and Heal changed from 200/400/9999 to 250/450/9999.
Kayn
- Shadow form increased from 60 to 75 percent.
- Spell Damage changed from 350/500/6666 to 450/600/6666.
Lee Sin
- Spell Damage changed from 200/400/600 to 250/450/1000.
- Secondary Stun Duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10 seconds.
Lillia
- Mana reduced from 100/150 to 75/125.
Sett
- Spell Damage changed from 30/40/400 to 35/45/400 percent.
- Splash Damage changed from 15/25/200 to 20/30/200 percent.
Zilean
- Heal amount changed from 500/1000/3000 to 350/700/3000.
TFT Set 4 Items: New Items and Item Changes
Gargoyle Stoneplate: Replaces Sword Breaker. Now gives +12 Armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder.
Sunfire Cape: Replaces Red Buff. Now applies to a random enemy within 2 hexes every second. Damage is now 25% of the affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 sec.
Item Changes
- Needlessly Large Rod: 20 ⇒ 15 SP
- Bloodthirster Healing: 45% ⇒ 40%
- Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds ⇒ All Round
- Deathblade AD per stack: 25 ⇒ 20
- Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%
- Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80% ⇒ 10/90%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: 5 ⇒ 6%
- Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45% ⇒ 33%
- Infinity Edge: Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including from components)
- Infinity Edge: converts each 1% of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100% into +1% Critical Strike Damage
- Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30% ⇒ 50%
- Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 ⇒ 180
- Quicksilver Duration: 10 ⇒ 12 seconds
- Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50% Bonus SP ⇒ 40 SP
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.
- Spear of Shojin: 18% of Max Mana per auto after first cast ⇒ 5 Mana per auto
- Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 ⇒ 80 damage
TFT Fates Balances and Extra Changes
- 5 Seconds added to the start of every planning phase as we do with every set. This will be removed in Patch 10.20.
- Fixed a long time bug where Grievous Wounds was twice as effective as intended.
- Trap Claw’s stun now has a different visual effect, to help correctly attribute the cause of their units’ stuns.
- Completed items can no longer drop from orbs.
- Spatula items can now drop from end game PVE rounds, but only if you have at least one of that trait on the board.
- Adjusted the types of orbs and their contents across all stages of the game.
- All % Damage amps now stack additively instead of multiplicatively with one another by source (so items can still multiply traits, but not other items).
Promo Image Credits: Riot Games