How To Get A Go Kart In GTA 5? Here's How To Claim Your Free Ride

A number of people have been talking about the go-kart that was released in GTA 5. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new vehicle. The players are talking about the new go-kart and are how to get a go kart in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about GTA 5 new vehicles.

Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico Heist: Here's How To Find All Secondary Target Locations

Also Read | GTA 5 Grappling Hook Location: Guide To Complete The New Cayo Perico Heist

How to get a go kart in GTA 5?

The makers have now added a new vehicle to their game that has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. The players can now get a free Go-kart in GTA 5. This is because the makers have kept the go Kart free from 18-21 for all their players.

All the players need to go is log in to their game between December 18-21 and open the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website to claim your free go-kart in GTA 5. By any chance, if the players miss this time frame, then the players can also but the go-kart in GTA 5 with some additional GTA $. Apart from that, we have also listed a lot of information about the new Cayo Perico Heist.

The players will need to respond to Miguel Madrazo, the son of Martin Madrazo’s text by going to the Music Locker.

It is an underground club located just next to the Diamond casino and resort.

The entrance to The Music Locker is on the left side of Diamond casino and resort.

Pay an entry fee of $150

The players will then need to find Martin Madrazo in a private suite

Meeting him will start a cut scene where he will tell you all Cayo Perico Heist and his plans.

The players will first need to become a CEO, President, or VIP.

The next step is to buy and set-up all the required items for the heist.

The players will need to buy and enter the Kosatka Submarine

Request for the submarine to get a call from its captain, Helmsman Pavel

Get to the Cayo Perico map in GTA 5 to start the heist

More about GTA 5

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist



Infiltrate the remote island of Cayo Perico, home to GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, playable from start to finish solo or with a crew of up to three of your friends.



Play now: https://t.co/FvOM1leq29 pic.twitter.com/VF6qYm6WHD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2020

GTA 5 players will also be happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico Best Approach: Here's How To Earn $3 Million In This New Heist

Also Read | GTA 5 Cayo Perico Walkthrough: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete The Mission