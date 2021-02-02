How To Get A Goldfish In Bitlife: Follow This Walkthrough Guide To Get A Goldfish

Quick links:
Bitlife is a famous text-based life simulator created by @candywriter for iOS & Android platforms. The final weekend of January 2021 will give the players a new challenge in which they all will try to complete the Finding Nemo Challenge. Continue reading this article to know about how to release a goldfish in bitlife.
Purchasing a goldfish can be done at any time but it will be a lot easier for the players if they decide to wait until they are at least 18 years old. After they reach this age, all that needs to be done is to go to the pet store and adopt a goldfish. As usual, it is not going to be in the shop all the time so in that case, just keep going to the store (and you will also age up while waiting) and it will spawn sometime soon. Follow these steps:
