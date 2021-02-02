How To Get A Goldfish In Bitlife: Follow This Walkthrough Guide To Get A Goldfish

Bitlife is a famous text-based life simulator created by @candywriter for iOS & Android platforms. The final weekend of January 2021 will give the players a new challenge in which they all will try to complete the Finding Nemo Challenge. Continue reading this article to know about how to release a goldfish in bitlife.

How to get a Goldfish in Bitlife

Requirements for the January 2021 challenge

The first step is to live in Sydney

Then you need to become a dentist

Thirdly you will have to release a goldfish

Have a daughter who must be named Darla

Take a boat to the sea

Purchasing a goldfish can be done at any time but it will be a lot easier for the players if they decide to wait until they are at least 18 years old. After they reach this age, all that needs to be done is to go to the pet store and adopt a goldfish. As usual, it is not going to be in the shop all the time so in that case, just keep going to the store (and you will also age up while waiting) and it will spawn sometime soon. Follow these steps:

After you obtain a goldfish, players will have the option to release it when they interact with the pet under the relationships tab.

At some point in the player's life, they will need to have a daughter and her Darla.

You’ll have to date and marry someone, and when the two of you have a daughter, make sure to give her that name.

There’s a random chance if the child is a boy or girl so that it might take a few tries.

For the final step, take a boat out to sea.

Do this by earning the boating license which is below the licenses tab. Pay for the test and then answer a test question correctly. Getting it right will give you the license Now you have to purchase a boat.

Take the boat for a ride and the challenge will finish.

