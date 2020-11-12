How To Get Black Widow Skin In Fortnite Season 4? Know All About The Cup

Quick links:
Fortnite is amongst the best survival games available for players around the world. The multiplayer game has been gaining a lot of love after its recent collaboration with Marvel. This has helped Marvel fans to get skins of their favourite characters, and now Epic Games has rolled out the Black Widow skin in the survival game. This is the reason why many players are wondering about "how to get Black Widow skin in Fortnite Season 4?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking about some of the new challenges that have been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release the Black Widow challenges every week and a chance to get the Black Widow skin. The Black Widow Cup began from November 11.
As we all know, to get the Fortnite skin for free, players will have to enter in the Black Widow Tournament. According to Epic Games statements on its official website, only the best teams from each region will be able to obtain free Black Widow skin. The aspirant teams will have to play duos for up to 10 matches of the Marvel Knockout Limited Time Mode (or LTM).
Winter mission ready â„ï¸— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2020
→ Black Widow Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM
→ Duos
→ Nov 11
ðŸ† Black Widow (Snow Suit) Outfit
ðŸ”—: https://t.co/cEYwqiGFLl
Mark your calendars, the final cup in the series is on Nov 18th!
Key Info:— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 10, 2020
→ Lifetime account level 30 or higher
→ Account must have 2FA on
→ Full party must meet the above requirements as well.
Reminder: Any player who participates in all four cups will unlock the free Nexus War Glider for participating in the full series!
