How To Get Regieleki In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have recently released the much-awaited Crown Tundra DLC which introduced fans to plenty of new adventures and exciting quests. As part of the second DLC, developers have also added plenty of legendary Pokemon to capture. This includes the entire Regi line of Pokemon creatures, which also features the legendary giant, Regieleki.

The Regieleki is one of the newest Regis in the latest expansion. It's a legendary Electric-type Pokemon creature which can only be obtained after you have captured the Registeel, Regice, and the Regirock. Once you have these three Pokemon creatures, you can proceed to catch the Regieleki. So, let us quickly show you how and where to get Regieleki in the latest Crown Tundra expansion.

How to get Regieleki?

As we have mentioned earlier, you will first need to ensure that you have Registeel, Regice, and Regirock Pokemon creatures. Each of these Pokemon creatures can be found in certain temples that are situated around the Crown Tundra. You will be asked to solve a riddle to catch each of them. Once you have unlocked them, you should spot the last shrine towards the eastern side of the Crown Tundra in 3 points pass.

Here, you simply need to make sure that you have the three Regis in your party while approaching the door in order to gain access. Get inside the shrine and you will be prompted to choose between Regieleki and Regidrago. You need to select Regieleki as the Pokemon that you wish to capture. Lastly, you must illuminate the panel dots based on Regieleki pattern on its face before communicating with a statue which can be found towards the end. Now, prepare for a battle with Regi giant to capture it.

How to download Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra expansion?

To get the latest Pokemon Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra expansion on Switch, you need to visit the Nintendo eShop and purchase the new DLC for $29.99. After purchasing the DLC, the expansion will be available for download. However, you will also be downloading the first expansion if you don't have a Sword or Shield Expansion Pass. For those who already have a Sword or Shield Expansion Pass, you just need to select the game and click on the Plus icon. Now, tap on 'Software Update' to initiate the download.

Source: Nintendo