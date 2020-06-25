How To Hear Footsteps In Warzone: The Best Audio Mix To Increase Footstep Volume

Call of Duty: Warzone is an insanely popular battle royale with an active player base of more than 50 million players from around the world. The game offers tons of exciting features and also brings a host of graphical, audio, and other settings that can be tweaked for better gameplay experience. However, a number of users on social media have been complaining about how the footsteps have been virtually inaudible during the games.

How to hear footsteps in Warzone?

This isn’t a bug and there is actually a way to boost the footsteps sound in COD Warzone. Luckily, the game offers a range of audio and video settings that can be applied to your matches. However, you should note that every setting comes with certain benefits and shortcomings.

Best Warzone sound settings

While there are many different audio mixes to choose from, one of the highly recommend setting is the ‘Boost High’ which significantly increases the game volume and also offers much more clarity when it comes to crucial cues such as the footsteps and gunshots.

You can also go for the ‘Boost Low’ audio mix where the sound of footsteps will be louder, however, at the same time, it will also raise the ambient noise, thus leading to a messy soundscape. And while there are a bunch of other audio mixes to choose from, they mostly tend to make picking out precise locations and sounds a bit tricky.

You should also be aware that the audio tuning feature in Call of Duty: Warzone is quite different as compared to most other battle royale titles, and players can rarely rely on the footsteps sound to understand the position of an incoming squad. And while these audio mixes should definitely help you with the footstep sound, it is suggested that you use every other tool available to gain intel on the positions on your enemies.

It is also recommended that you wear headphones during all the games, if you don’t. However, if you are actually worried about the constant air-strike sounds or the initial deployment phase, you can always press the F10 key to mute all in-game audio. The best part is that it still lets you talk on the Discord.

