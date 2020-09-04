NBA 2K21 VC And Pre-order Mamba Forever Edition Not Working; Read Details Here

NBA 2K21 recently released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the users have been complaining about not having VC in their accounts even after purchase. Read on:

NBA 2k21 VC Not Working?

In a new update from the 2K support team, it has been confirmed that none of the missing NBA 2K21 VC pre-order rewards will be lost for those who have yet to receive them. The message reads: "We are aware some of you are not getting your bonus content and VC purchases. These are not lost and this should be resolved over the next few hours". Check out the NBA 2K21 Gameplay Trailer below.

Where is my VC in NBA 2k21?

Those who purchased the Mamba Forever Edition will be rewarded with a free cross-gen upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The same cannot be said for those who have bought the Standard Edition of the game. Read on:

Other than a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade, another pre-order bonus of the Mamba Forever version is in-game currency. NBA 2K21 players are reporting that the NBA 2k21 pre order bonus not working as they have no VC. Following all these complaints, the support team for Take-Two Interactive known as 2KSupport released a tweet as shown above.

They mentioned that the team is aware of users not getting their bonus content and VC purchases and ensure that they are not lost and the issue will be resolved soon.

Virtual Currency in NBA 2K21

VC stands for Virtual Currency, which you can earn throughout the various game modes in NBA 2K21 to spend on a wide variety of content throughout the game. VC is spent within the game store, on things like -to name a few items- MyPLAYER attributes, virtual goods (such as uniforms and equipment), apparel, and animation packages that grant your character new moves to perform.

VC can be spent in many game modes, including MyCAREER (for apparel, signature animation packages and more), MyTEAM (for opening packs and more), and MyGM. There are several ways to earn VC, including playing online matches or progressing through the MyCAREER mode when you’re connected to the internet. Additionally, playing the MyNBA2K21 mobile app (available on both iOS and Android) will allow you to earn extra VC that can be spent in the main game on your console once you connect your account to both.

Promo Image Credits: Take-Two Interactive