How To Get Firebase Z In Cold War? Follow This Comprehensive Guide For This Easter Egg

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game which is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and is published by Activision. Cold War is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading the article to know about the latest Firebase Z release in COD Cold war.

How to get Firebase Z in Cold War

In order to start the Firebase Z Easter egg, the players will first need to finish two objectives that have always been a part of every major Zombies Easter Egg. First of all the power needs to be turned on, then the Pack-a-Punch machines need to be activated. Follow the steps below for this Firebase Z Zombies easter egg:

There will be a waypoint marker when you start going towards the Atrium from the Courtyard.

Now after you make your way there, talk to Ravenov and discuss the deactivated Pack-a-Punch machine that's located next to the window.

Ravenov will inform that reaching the Omega Base will require you to use the Teleporter.

Now the next step is to enter the Teleporter.

To reach the Teleporter and use it, you will need to collect and use 1,250 points for unlocking the door that leads to the Equipment Storage area.

This is located opposite the Courtyard.

Keep going forward using the stairs and you will reach the glowing Teleporter.

The final step is to Activate the Aether Reactors

When you finally arrive at the Omega Base, you will eventually make your way towards the Helipad.

Here, you will now need to find and activate all three of the Aether Reactors,

All these require 500 points each in order to activate.

Once you have activated a reactor, you will have to defend your collection points while charging the reactors with zombie kills.

When the charge meter gauge is full, the reactor will turn purple and release a blast that will kill any zombies that are nearby.

There will be many glowing Dark Aether arrows around the map and these will all point you in the correct direction of the reactors.

