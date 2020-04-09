How To Get Fleas Off Villagers In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires you to complete a lot of tasks, but populating Blathers' museum on your island is perhaps one of the most gruelling ones. It requires you to capture creatures of all sizes; from dinosaur skeletons to the pill bugs cowering underneath the rocks.

The humblest among the fauna that you can donate is the flea, which can’t be so easy to track down. Procuring these is also an essential step in completing your museum. However, some players may have trouble finding these itchy pests in the first place. So, here’s how you can find fleas in Animal Crossing.

How to get fleas off villagers in Animal Crossing?

Unlike most other bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizons, a flea does not usually appear in the wild, in the trees, or the under a rock. Fleas will rather be seen popping up on the heads of one of your villagers.

From the month of April to November for Northern Hemisphere players and October to May for Southern Hemisphere players, one should be able to find some flea-infested villagers on their islands. To find out if one of your villagers has been afflicted with fleas, you should notice that as they approach you, there will be a jumping sound effect which is generally accompanied with some little black dots moving around them. As you talk to them, their face will indicate that they aren't happy and sometimes they will also talk about being itchy.

Got a flea off my man Filbert and the fool bought it back from me 5 seconds later. I love this game #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/wmxFGdg0mL — Mika (@mika_m1ka) April 1, 2020

How to catch a flea in Animal Crossing?

You can catch the flea right off of their bodies using a net. You can do so by holding down the A button while standing at a very short distance from the villager to hit the fleas with the net. They might look a bit sad at first, but should be relieved later on. You can sell these flees for 70 Bells, which doesn't seem a lot; however, there is a Nook Mileage achievement for nabbing them.

Image credits: Nintendo UK