Super Smash Bros Makers Bring In Pyra And Mythra From Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros has been one of the most popular games of the gaming industry. The game brings in a number of characters from different games online. The makers recently confirmed that a new character is going to be hitting the servers. So we have managed to gather all the information we have about the same. Read more

Pyra and Mythra to Super Smash Bros

A new DLC fighter for Super #SmashBrosUltimate has been announced! This fighter will release in March, so stay tuned for more information soon. pic.twitter.com/5yBSEMOyx9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

The makers of Super Smash Bros have now announced another character that is going to be released in the game. They have now confirmed that Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is going to be added to Super Smash Bros. This was also confirmed by a post on their social media handle. The post had a video about the character and it said, “A new DLC fighter for Super #SmashBrosUltimate has been announced! This fighter will release in March, so stay tuned for more information soon.” This also confirms that Pyra and Mythra release date have been set for March.

Pyra and Mythra have now become the fourth DLC character in Super Smash Bros. These will be available with the Ultimate’s second Fighters Pass. It is not the first time the makers have added such characters in the game. Similarly, Min Min from Arms, Minecraft mascots Steve and Alex, and Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth were also some of the characters that were recently included in Super Smash Bros. The Fighters Pass will cost $29.99 for six characters and the players can also buy individual characters for $5.99. Ultimate’s first Fighters Pass will cost around $24.99 and it will give the players Joker from Persona 5, a Dragon Quest hero, Banjo and Kazooie from Banjo-Kazooie, The King of Fighters’ Terry Bogard, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Apart from that, we have listed down the character tier list for Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate character tier list

Bayonetta: Strong

Bowser: Strong

Bowser Jr.: Average

Byleth: Average

Captain Falcon: Average

Chrom: Best

Cloud: Strong

Corrin: Strong

Daisy: Best

Dark Pit: Good

Dark Samus: Good

Diddy Kong: Average

Donkey Kong: Strong

Dr Mario: Average

Duck Hunt Duo: Average

Falco: Best

Fox: Strong

Ganondorf: Weak

Greninja: Good

Hero: Best

Ice Climbers: Average

Ike: Strong

Incineroar: Strong

Inkling: Best

Isabelle: Strong

Jigglypuff: Good

Joker: Strong

Ken: Strong

King Dedede: Good

King K. Rool: Strong

Kirby: Average

Link: Strong

Little Mac: Weak

Lucario: Strong

Lucas: Strong

Lucina: Best

Luigi: Average

Mario: Average

Marth: Strong

Mega Man: Average

Meta Knight: Average

Mewtwo: Strong

Mii Brawler: Good

Mii Gunner: Good

Mii Swordfighter: Good

Min Min: Average

Mr Game and Watch: Good

Ness: Strong

Olimar: Best

Pac-Man: Average

Palutena: Good

Peach: Best

Piranha Plant: Average

Pichu: Best

Pikachu: Best

Pit: Good

Pokemon Trainer: Good

R.O.B: Best

Richter: Strong

Ridley: Best

Robin: Strong

Rosalina and Luma: Good

Roy: Strong

Ryu: Best

Samus: Good

Sheik: Average

Shulk: Strong

Simon: Strong

Snake: Strong

Sonic: Good

Steve: Good

Terry: Strong

Toon Link: Best

Villager: Strong

Wario: Good

Wii Fit Trainer: Best

Wolf: Good

Yoshi: Strong

Young Link: Best

Zelda: Good

Zero Suit Samus: Good

