Rocket League 1.92 Patch Notes Add Fennec Decals To The Esports Shop

Psyonix has rolled out a new patch update for its vehicular soccer game Rocket League. The new Rocket League 1.92 update is live on all platforms and it focusses on various quality of life improvements. As part of the latest Rocket League update, developers have also added new Fennec Decals to the Esports Shop. Let's take a look at everything arriving with the new Rocket League patch notes.

Also Read | Smite Season 8 Patch Notes Bring A New Battle Pass, New Skins, And Conquest Map

Rocket League patch notes

New content

NFL

The NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration starts February 2 at 8 a.m. PST / 4 p.m. UTC. The event includes: The new Gridiron LTM will be available as a Casual Playlist New Challenges will be available this week. Completing Challenges will unlock new NFL-themed items and XP bonuses The NFL Fan Pack will return to the Item Shop February 2 through February 8



Esports Shop

A new Fennec Decal is now available to purchase for all 18 teams in the Esports Shop

Also Read | Fallout 76 Pipe Wrench Plans: How To Get The Pipe Wrench Plan For Spread The Love Event?

Changes and updates

Effect Intensity

Based on community feedback, an ‘Effect Intensity’ drop-down has been added to Settings > Video

Default: All Arena effects operate normally

Low: Flashing lights and pulsing effects are disabled Moving effects, lights, and background visuals are reduced or disabled Background light brightness/intensity reduced (where appropriate) Music visualization is disabled

Effect Intensity settings only apply to the ‘Neon Fields’ Arena

Rocket Pass

Pro Tiers: Starting with v1.91, Pro Tiers purchase eligibility will depend on a player’s Rocket Pass Tier at the time of purchase Players at Tiers 1-40 can purchase any Tier bundle Players at Tiers 41-58 can purchase up to 12 Tiers Players at Tiers 59-64 can purchase up to 6 Tiers Players at Tiers 65-69 can purchase one Tier at a time Players at Tiers 70 or above can still unlock Pro Tiers via progression

Rocket Pass Premium: Players on the free Rocket Pass track at Tier 59 or higher will be able to purchase Rocket Pass Premium, but will not be able to purchase the Premium + 12 Tiers bundle

In both cases, ineligible players who try to purchase a Premium or Tier Bundle will see an error message.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

Bug fixes

Fixed a display error with the Free Challenges not being counted properly

Tournament Rewards earned on different platforms can now be traded in together

[Nintendo Switch] Item Shop menu correctly displays the Featured Tab when first selected

[PlayStation, Xbox] Fixed several crash/freeze scenarios involving linked accounts and/or split-screen Exhibition Matches

Fixed an exploit allowing players to trade single Credits

[PC] Event banners on the Main Menu will now open the Challenges Menu as intended

Fixed appearance of DigiGlobe and HoloData Goal Explosions in Hoops

The MVP’s Player Anthem will play even if the other team leaves or forfeits

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug with track resets in music playlists

Bringing up a music playlist with a keyboard no longer skips the current song

Fixed a bug with Player 2 Quick Chat in split-screen

Also Read | Rocket League 1.88 Update Patch Notes Bring Redesigned Esports Shop

Image credits: Rocket League website