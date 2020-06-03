How To Get Iron In Roblox Skyblock? Best Strategies To Always Get Some Iron Ore

Roblox’s Skyblock is a popular game that has been inspired by the classic 'Sky Block' Minecraft game mode. The game has been gaining widespread popularity since coming out in beta. The game allows players to create their own secret island and huge farms, gather a number of valuable items and sell items to make some money. Similar to Minecraft, Skyblock also allows players to get iron ore and make iron in the game to upgrade tools and craftables. So, let's take a look at how you can get iron ore in Roblox Skyblock.

How to get iron in Roblox Skyblock?

To get some iron in Roblox Skyblock, you will first need to build a bridge that links the portal to your island. When you are first starting out in Skyblock, you will see a portal in purple that is located on a small island. However, you won’t be able to access it early. To gain access, you will need to mine a few stone blocks on your island which can be used to get across and access the portal.

You need to go through the purple portal once you have gained access. After entering the portal, you will end up in a shared area that has several different shops. Go ahead and you should see a sign that has "Mine" written on it. The sign is slightly ahead of the crops and seeds vendors. Follow the path and you should come across a place that has different varieties of boulders and a pickaxe.

Once you reach the area, you will find three different types of boulders which include stone, coal, and iron ore. Iron ore will have some silver spots on it. It is one of the rarest spawn, however, it does spawn more frequently in the game. Pull out a pickaxe. Now, click and hold onto the iron ore rock. You should be able to mine it after a few hits and get the iron.

Things you should note to always get some iron ore

Before you head to the place, you should note that the area is actually a shared space and you might run into other players who are also on the lookout for the same item. This actually means that you might end up fighting for the iron with other players. One of the strategies you can use here is to stand close to just three rocks and keep mining those regardless of what comes out. This will make sure that you always get some iron ore. As noted earlier, iron ores respawn very quickly, so you can easily grab them.

Another thing you should do is upgrade to a Stone Pickaxe as you should have enough wood and stone to create one. Doing so will also speed up the mining and help you beat other players. Once you have the iron ore, you need to make a campfire. Simply place a piece of wood inside it to start the burning process. Next, you need to place a piece of iron ore to get the iron.

Image credits: Roblox