How To Plant Grapes In Roblox Skyblock And Start Earning Coins?

The latest May 10 update for Roblox Skyblock has introduced a range of new content and features to the game with grapes being one of the latest additions. They are a bit different than most of the other items that you generally use in the game. Players can also use the grapes to make a number of different food items which can be later sold to earn some coins. So let us take a look at everything that you will need to plant grapes in Roblox Skyblock.

How to plant Grapes in Roblox Skyblock?

Before you can start planting grapes, you will first have to make yourself a Trellis. The Trellis is a new block that is required to plant grapes in the game. This can be crafted using 30 Birch Wood and 1 tall grass with the help of Tier 2 or a Tier 3 Workbench. The 'Trellis' is also a new item introduced with the latest update. So make sure you have the recent update to be able to proceed further.

The trees that are originally available in the game are just considered as generic trees that give you regular wood. To get the Birch Wood, you will need to buy a few Birch Saplings. The Birch Wood will grow the same way as trees. Once they are ready, you can cut them using an axe.

After getting Birch Wood, you will require some Tall Grass. The Tall Grass will randomly spawn on the island, which can be chopped using an axe. Now, you just need to collect it. Once you have it ready, you can place it anywhere on the island. Now, you need to get the grape seed from the local seed vendor. You can get the seeds for 3,000 coins which may seem a lot especially when you are just starting out in the game, but it is worth the investment. Plant all the seeds into the Trellis and you should eventually get some grapes growing on your island.

You can use these grapes for baking which now has a purpose in Skyblock. You can sell the baked items to a new baker vendor available in the game. They will purchase items like Grape Jam or a Jam Sandwich in exchange for a good amount of money. After a while, you can also create a cooking table which can be used to create a number of delicacies. You can start off by preparing some Grape Jam, and then create your bread using wheat and a campfire.

Image credits: Yuemko RBLX | YouTube