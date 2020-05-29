How To Turn Off Safe Chat In Roblox: Explained In 8 Simple Steps

Roblox is an online gaming community for players and game developers. The website is kid-friendly and features a range of block-building games along with social hangouts. It also provides a safe and secure environment for users while allowing parents to keep a check on their children in terms of online behaviour.

The platform also allows parents to see who their kids interact with or the kind of people they are hanging out with. You can easily make changes to a lot of settings, including turning off the safe chat feature. Turning off the safe chat actually allows you to protect your children from the external factors. So let us take a look at how you can easily turn off safe chat on Roblox for your child.

How to turn off safe chat in Roblox?

Step 1: Log in to the Roblox account. If you don't already have an account, you can create one at the link here.

Step 2: Once your account is created, you need to log in and navigate to 'My Roblox' which is on the top of the page. Click on it. This will bring up a drop-down menu. Here, you need to click on the 'Account' option.

Step 3: Under 'Account', you need to scroll down to the 'Update Parent’s Email Address' section.

Step 4: Click on 'Update Email Address'. You need to enter your email address here as a parent and click on the 'Update' button.

Step 5: Once you enter the email address, Roblox will send an activation link to your email.

Step 6: Go to your mailbox and click on the activation link sent by Roblox. This will redirect to your Roblox account to allow you to make further changes.

Step 7: Once your email address is active, you can click on the 'Privacy Mode' option and toggle the safe chat between 'On' and 'Off'.

Step 8: Turn safe chat to 'Off' and click on 'Finish Verification' to save the settings.

You can follow the same steps to turn on the safe chat in the future. Even if your kid attempts to turn on the feature in the future, you will receive a confirmation link before any changes are made.

Image credits: Roblox Blog