How To Make A Hat In Roblox By Retexturing An Existing Design?

Customizing a character in Roblox has gained much popularity over the years. A number of users have been taking advantage of the unique customization opportunities available on the platform to personalise their gaming experience. A hat in Roblox is essentially a mesh, which is a 3D object that you can show off to your friends. So, let us take a look at how you can create a unique piece of virtual hat using an existing Roblox design.

How to make a Hat in Roblox?

The steps may seem a bit lengthy, however, this is the easiest way of creating a hat in Roblox.

Step 1: In the first step, you need to load any Roblox hat from the catalogue using the search bar.

Step 2: Select the hat and go to Roblox Studio.

Step 3: Select any game and hit edit

Step 4: The Roblox Studio page will load.

Step 5: Under Toolbox, go to Models and type in any hat you want

Step 6: Now, under the ‘Explorer’ tab, click on Mesh.

Step 7: Scroll down to ‘Texture ID’ and copy the ‘Asset ID’.

Step 8: Go back to Roblox and simply replace the catalogue ID with this one.

Step 9: Now, right-click on the texture and hit ‘Save Image As’ and save it on your desktop.

Step 10: Once it is saved on your desktop, you need to copy the picture and go to getpaint.net and download the free tool.

Step 11: Open the tool and load the texture that you have saved on your desktop.

Step 12: Make changes to the texture and colour scheme as required.

Step 13: Save the texture again and exit the tool.

Step 14: Go back to Roblox and click on ‘Develop’.

Step 15: Under ‘My Creation’, click on the ‘Decals’ tab (third option).

This will allow you to create a new Decal.

Step 16: Under ‘Create a Decal’, click on ‘Choose File’ and select the Texture that you have saved on the desktop. Now hit the ‘Upload’ button.

Step 17: The uploaded file will show up under ‘Decals’ as a link. Click on it.

A new asset ID will be generated for your Decal.

Step 18: Copy the ID and go back to the Roblox Studio.

Here, you simply need to replace the Mesh ID with the new one you just copied and your hat will be ready. You will only start seeing the changes once the Decal is approved.

Image credits: Roblox